Northampton dad to take on London Marathon and raise vital dosh for GOSH

Steven Tomlin from Kingsthorpe, Northampton will take part in the TCS London Marathon on Sunday 23 April to raise vital funds for the official Charity of the Year, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity).

Steven, who leads the Front of House Team at a local fitness club is taking part on behalf of the charity because his 13-year-old son, Samuel, has been a patient at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) since the age of seven. Samuel was born with a serious heart condition, known as critical aortic stenosis, and has had to undergo two major surgeries at GOSH, the most recent of which was in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven will join more than 40,000 runners in the world’s most popular marathon as he negotiates the stunning 26.2 mile course, passing many of London’s iconic landmarks.

Steven with his daughter, Eloise, 16, and son, Samuel, 13

Around 1,000 people will be taking part in the TCS London Marathon this year as part of Team GOSH, with the charity hoping to raise around £3.5million in total to help beat childhood cancer as part of its ‘Run it. Beat it.’ campaign. The funds raised will support children’s cancer care at GOSH.

In preparation for the challenge ahead, Steven has been training hard at the fitness club where he works, and has had support from family and friends to help reach his fundraising target. Steven is a lifelong Northampton Town Football Club supporter, and the club generously donated a signed shirt to help his fundraiser. Northampton Saints Rugby Club also donated a signed shirt which raised over £300 alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Tomlin said, “Running a marathon is going to be tough, but I’m quite a stubborn person so I’ll just keep going! I’m doing it for Samuel, but I’m also doing it for the other GOSH families.“I’ll probably feel quite emotional at the end, and I’m looking forward to giving my family a sweaty hug!”

Steven has been training alongside a member of the fitness club where he works, Asher Black, also from Northampton, who is running for GOSH Charity in memory of his beloved wife, Amanda. Amanda was treated at GOSH for leukaemia as a child, and sadly died last August.

Asher Black said, “My wife Amanda bravely fought leukaemia at the age of five with the help of Great Ormond Street Hospital. She is my inspiration for this marathon, and I hope she’s an inspiration for other children going through cancer treatment at GOSH.”

Every day around 600 children from across the UK arrive at GOSH for specialist care, and the charity exists to fund the hospital’s most urgent needs. GOSH sees the most rare and difficult-to-treat childhood cancers and treats around 400 children who have been diagnosed with cancer every year – more than any hospital in the UK. Although investment in research and treatments has dramatically improved survival rates, cancer remains the most common cause of death in the UK in children aged one to 14.*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since opening its doors in 1852, GOSH has relied on charitable support to help provide its patients with the extraordinary care, expertise and facilities that they need. The funds raised by those taking on the iconic TCS London Marathon course in 2023 will support children’s cancer care at the hospital.Liz Tait, Director of Fundraising at GOSH Charity, said: “We’re so grateful to Steven, Asher, and to all our supporters for taking part in this amazing challenge and we can’t wait to be there on the day to cheer everyone on. With the help of our inspirational TCS London Marathon Team GOSH participants, we’ll fundraise to make a real difference to the lives of children with cancer, who are cared for at Great Ormond Street Hospital.”