Northampton counselling service urges people not to suffer in silence this National Grief Awareness Week

As this Christmas is only the third since the Covid-19 Pandemic hit, the families and friends of those who died from Covid-19 in Northamptonshire during the pandemic are being urged not to suffer in silence.

As National Grief Awareness Week draws to a close, one of Manna House Counselling Service’s long-standing trustees, Gwyn Pritchard, offers his advice on managing grief over the festive season.

Gwyn said: "Although Christmas is, and should be, a happy family time, for those who lost someone close over the Covid-19 pandemic this Christmas may be tinged with sadness as they grieve the loss of their loved ones.

Gwyn Pritchard, Trustee of Manna House Trust

The anniversary of Christmas, birthdays and other times when families come together is often when the feelings of loss are experienced more strongly."

The Manna House Trust offers this advice:

• Firstly, don’t be hard on yourself. While you may expect to feel happy because it’s Christmas, it is perfectly ok and natural to feel occasionally sad and perhaps even cry as you remember your loss.

• Talk to others about how you are feeling and share positive and precious memories of your departed loved one. There may be a temptation to hide your true feelings because you don’t want to spoil Christmas for others, but if you are experiencing grief others in the family may be also. We do not bury our emotions dead but alive, and they still affect us unconsciously.

• Don’t isolate yourself but try and do normal things such as meeting others, phoning a family member or friend, going for a walk, watching TV, etc.

• Having a drink is a normal part of the Christmas celebrations, but don’t be tempted to use alcohol to medicate your feelings of grief and loss. Although alcohol makes some individuals feel merry in the short term it is a is a depressant and can become addictive.

Gwyn added: