Northampton construction manager helps raise money for blood cancer charity

A construction project manager from Northampton is raising vital funds for blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan. Steve Hartley of Grange Park, Northampton is climbing Mount Snowdon in North Wales on the 3rd September, on the tenth anniversary of being admitted to Leicester Royal Infirmary to be treated for Leukaemia.
He decided to hold the event because the charity located a life saving stem cell donor as part of his treatment to cure his blood cancer. Without that transplant he probably would not still be alive.
Steve says: “I am excited to raise funds for Anthony Nolan because the charity means so much to me after finding my life saving donor. It’s important to me to support their work and help them save more lives like mine.”
Steve first completed the climb in September 2013, just nine months after his stem cell transplant and found it incredibly hard as he hadn’t fully recovered. This time round he is expecting it to be easier but is not taking anything for granted. He will be joined on the climb by around thirty friends, family and workmates who are keen to support his challenge.
Anthony Nolan finds and matches donors, of the correct tissue types, with patients with blood cancers and disorders who need lifesaving stem cell transplants giving them a second chance of life.
Anthony Nolan also carries out pioneering research to increase the success of stem cell transplants and supports patients through their transplant journeys.
If you’d like to donate in aid of Steve’s challenge, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/SteveHartleySnowdon2022