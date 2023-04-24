Lucienne Shakir has been working with Lorraine Lewis CEO of The Lewis Foundation since 2020, to develop her self-belief, confidence and help the charity achieve its long term goals.

A Master Accredited, visionary coach and mentor in the field of female empowerment, Lucienne was inspired by Lorraine’s passion and drive to improve the lives of cancer patients, providing free gift packs to adults receiving treatment in hospital, whilst juggling a busy full time legal career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She reached out to offer Lorraine free coaching and mentoring, most recently on the Lucienne Coaching Academy Programme – a bespoke package designed for ambitious female business owners - with significant results.

Lucienne Shakir and Lorraine Lewis

Lorraine said: “It is no coincidence that we have achieved our best financial year so far, with a 64% increase on last year’s income. We have also increased the number of corporate supporters, achieved national recognition, and I have established a strong reputation as a charity leader. All this has had an extremely positive impact on the patients we support in 17 hospitals across the Midlands, and it’s all thanks to Lucienne.

The Academy programme has been amazing, not just for improving my self-belief and confidence, but we have also worked on every element of The Lewis Foundation – from branding to finance. Lucienne challenges me to find effective and better solutions. Her support has changed the whole picture for our charity, and she even helped me take the leap to publish a book about my journey to set up The Lewis Foundation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucienne was also instrumental in supporting Lorraine’s transition to working full time for the charity. Lucienne added: “From our very first chat I knew I could help Lorraine and hopefully have a significant impact on the success of the charity. Inviting Lorraine to first join my Collective of Extraordinary Women, my twice weekly group coaching sessions, quickly helped her confidence and self-belief, and we added in 1:1 sessions to continue to empower her to achieve her long term goal.

To see the huge impact on such a worthwhile cause has been one of the most rewarding points in my career.”

Lucienne will continue to coach and mentor Lorraine as she strives to reach her ambitious growth targets to support thousands more cancer patients UK-wide by 2027.

Lorraine added: “Having someone like Lucienne not only believe in me and my goals, but also act as my champion, has been incredible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad