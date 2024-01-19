Northampton charity up for four awards in prestigious national awards programme

A mental health charity has reached the final stages in four categories of a nationwide awards programme which celebrates third sector organisations.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mental health charity has reached the final stages in four categories of a nationwide awards programme which celebrates third sector organisations.

St Andrew’s Healthcare is one of just three finalists shortlisted for the Compassion, Technology, Campaign for Change and the Development and Innovation categories at the annual Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3rd Sector Care Awards are specifically designed for not-for-profit organisations and groups who are paving the way with innovation and excellence in the social care sector.

Dr Inga Stewart has received recognition in the Development and Innovation category

Now in its 10th year, the event celebrates the outstanding achievements of teams and individuals at a lunchtime ceremony attended by esteemed leaders in social care who come together to applaud and learn about the diverse work of the winners and finalists.

Finalists – including Neuropsychiatry Lead Psychologist Dr Keith Jenkins – will have to wait until the glittering ceremony in Birmingham in March, to find out if they have won.

The highly respected clinician was nominated by a colleague in the compassionate category for his “reputation of being kind and compassionate at heart”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, he has helped treat hundreds, if not thousands of patients to improve their quality of life and find hope, including one patient who was discharged last year having previously all but given up.

Dr Inga Stewart has received recognition in the Development and Innovation category for her work with people living with dementia.

The Consultant Clinical Psychologist was nominated for her research into how to improve dementia care. She led a project to produce a care plan which actively encourages patients, staff and carers to work collaboratively to ensure the person with the condition is involved in their treatment and has a say.

The charity’s Data and Analytics team were nominated for the Technology award, for its digital transformation across the organisation. The self-service analytical platform they created has helped revolutionise mental health care, driving up quality and improving both physical and mental health outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All clinical staff have access to the digital platform which monitors patient trends and provides vital data and has been hailed as an “innovative solution to transforming care”. It has also been recognised by Dr Geraldine Strathdee, NHS England’s National Clinical Director for Mental Health, who mentioned it in a report published last year.

Finally the entire charity has reached the final for the Campaign for Change award for the work it published last year about language.

As part of St Andrew’s Healthcare’s commitment to breaking the stigma commonly associated with complex mental health, it worked with patients and former service users to create a survey for members of the public, which explored what words people feel are acceptable to use about mental health.

A powerful video about how language can impact someone was also put out for World Mental Health Day in October last year and the story was covered by ITV Anglia and broadcast during the regional news bulletins in Good Morning Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Vic Rayner OBE, Chief Executive of the National Care Forum which was involved in setting up the 3rd Sector Awards event 10 years ago, said: “In a time when everything we talk about seems to be predicated by terms like ‘challenging’, ‘difficult’ and ‘worst ever’, it is vital to open our eyes and ears to hear about the art of the possible.”

St Andrew’s Healthcare’s CEO Dr Vivienne McVey said: “To be recognised in just one category at such a prestigious awards programme is an achievement, but to reach the final for four awards is absolutely outstanding and I’m very proud of this. Irrespective of whether we win, it’s wonderful to be recognised in such varied categories, which just goes to show the depth and varied services and care that we offer here at St Andrew’s.

“The last few years has been a challenging time for all healthcare services and staff, so this recognition feels all the more special. I would like to wish all our finalists the very best of luck and also thank them for the exceptional work they have delivered in the last few years to our patients.”