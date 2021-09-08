A Northampton-based charity has teamed up with a former Strictly Come Dancing star turned businesswoman to offer free ‘chair yoga’ sessions to cancer patients.

The Lewis Foundation provides free gifts and support to adults going through cancer treatment in hospital.

During the pandemic, the founders have also been working to extend their support in the community by hosting a series of wellbeing events.

Kristina Rihanoff (right) teaching a chair yoga session.

Kristina Rihanoff, owner of Soo Yoga, has been delivering chair yoga sessions to supporters of The Lewis Foundation throughout the pandemic at their wellbeing days.

After hearing feedback from people how much it helped their physical and mental wellbeing, the charity decided to extend this offer of support to their supporters with more regular sessions.

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder of The Lewis Foundation said: “Kristina is a yoga instructor who is sensitive to the needs of cancer patients who attend.

“This is why Kristina’s chair yoga sessions work so well as it shows that yoga is accessible to all.

“Our patients are often nervous about attending as they do not feel they will be able to take part due to the perceptions we often see of yoga where you have to be extremely flexible.

“Often people are surprised when they can not only take part but do more than they realised.

“The benefits of chair yoga and tips Kristina shares through these sessions supports people’s physical and mental wellbeing whilst going through cancer treatment.

“The yoga sessions are wonderful, which not only help people relax but assists with overall health.”

Each class is 60 minutes and is suitable for all fitness levels as Kristina will take people through a guided session, including breathing techniques.

The sessions started earlier this week and will take place every Tuesday from 5.15pm to 6.15pm at Soo Yoga in Sol Central, Northampton.

The sessions will also be run online at the same time online for those that cannot attend in person.

Thanks to funding the charity receives from Northamptonshire Community Foundation, the sessions are free.

For more information and to book a place for you and a guest for free, email: [email protected]