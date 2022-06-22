A Northampton home care company has been awarded by a national reviews website for the second time, being named as one of the top 20 home care companies in the East Midlands.

Home Instead Northampton, based in Moulton Park, provides a range of care services including home care, dementia care and companionship. It is now in the top 2.21 per cent of home care companies in the region, comprising 604 in total.

Co-owner of Home Instead Northampton, Ray Warburton, said: “On behalf of all the Home Instead team, I am extremely proud to receive this award for the second year running and be part of a great team.

Home Instead Northampton staff celebrating their award win.

“This award is for everyone connected with Home Instead Northampton. I would like to thank all our key players in the office and our care professionals who work in the community. Without their dedication and support, this award would not be possible.”

The award is based on the company’s reviews on homecare.co.uk - a reviews site considered to be the ‘TripAdvisor for home care.’ Reviews are given by clients and their loved ones.

Home Instead Northampton was awarded after receiving a high review score of 9.9 out of 10.

One review from a client reads: “The caregivers are professional, caring, friendly and always on time. I'm building a good relationship up with them and companionship has developed. The office staff are also professional and helpful.”

Reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, Amanda Hopkins, said: ““The past two years have been particularly hard for disabled and older people, as many were forced to self-isolate to protect themselves from Covid, with care workers playing a vital role in keeping them mentally and physically well.”

She continued: “Home Instead Northampton has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the East Midlands.”

Home Instead Northampton is currently recruiting care professionals. Previous sector experience is not needed; the most important attributes are a “kind heart and the desire to make a difference.”