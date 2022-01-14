A Northampton care home has been given a six-month deadline to improve after being placed in 'special measures.'

Care Quality Commission inspectors' damning report listed a series of failings at Kingsthorpe Grange, in Harborough Road following a visit in November 2021.

It revealed care home owners promised action after a critical report in September 2021 said it required improvement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kingsthoirpe Grange Care Home

But inspectors said they re-visited the home, which cares for up to 51 people living with mental health conditions and dementia, following tip-offs about the level of people's personal hygiene, nutrition, wounds and medicines.

The report said: "At the last inspection the provider was in breach of regulations relating to safe care and treatment and managerial oversight.

"We asked the provider to send us action plans to show what they were doing to implement and sustain improvements. The provider told us they would be compliant with these regulations by September 30, 2021.

"At this inspection enough improvement had not been made and the provider was still in breach of regulations. We have identified five breaches in relation to safe care and treatment, staff training, nutrition, dignity and management oversight."

CQC reports grade care homes at four levels: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

The report added: "The overall rating for this service is 'inadequate' and the service is therefore in 'special measures'.

"This means we will keep the service under review and, if we do not propose to cancel the provider's registration, we will re-inspect within six months to check for significant improvements.

"If the provider has not made enough improvement within this timeframe and there is still a rating of inadequate for any key question or overall rating, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures.

"This will mean we will begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service. This will usually lead to cancellation of their registration or to varying the conditions the registration."

Kingsthorpe Grange is one of six homes in and around Northampton operated by St Mathew's Healthcare, based in Kingsley. It had 45 residents at the time of the visit. Two others — Broomhill mental health hospital at Spratton and the St Matthews Unit in Kingsley — are currently rated as requiring improvement by the CQC.

St Mathew's Hospital, The Avenue and The Dallingtons are all rated good.