Northampton care home rated requires improvement after safe care and governance regulation breaches

A Northampton care home has been told to improve after watchdog inspectors found two regulation breaches relating to safe care and governance.

Templemore Care Home, in Harlestone Road, which is run by B&M Care, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on March 3 and 4 this year.

In an report published on May 16, inspectors rated the established ‘requires improvement’ in all five areas – safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led. The care home’s overall rating is now ‘requires improvement’. It was previously rated ‘good’ at its last inspection in March 2023.

The CQC said this year’s inspection was “prompted in part due to concerns raised around the quality of care people received, staffing and the management of the service”.

The report said: “Concerns were identified in relation to people’s assessed needs and risks relating to catheter care, fluid intake and repositioning were not effectively managed or monitored.

"The oversight of staffing levels and staff deployment needed to improve.

"Systems were in place to support staff, but most staff were not confident to speak up. The provider’s oversight and governance system was not used effectively to monitor all aspects of the service and opportunities to learn lessons and drive improvements were missed.”

Some relatives also expressed concerns about staffing levels, “especially at the weekends” and the oversight of people’s needs.

Inspectors also found two regulation breaches in relation to safe care and treatment and the governance of the service. The CQC says it has taken enforcement action and told the provider to make improvements in these areas.

A number of positives were also highlighted in the report, including inspectors seeing a member of staff responding “appropriately” to a medical emergency and showing “care and compassion”.

The report added: “Staff made sure people understood their care and treatment to enable them to give informed consent. Environmental risks we identified was immediately addressed by the provider when we told them. Staff were recruited safely.

“Staff training was up to date and they understood their responsibility to protect people from abuse.

"Staff treated people with kindness, compassion and supported their preferences. Information was available in formats people could understand.”

Inspectors added that people felt safe with staff. Residents also said they received their medicines on time and liked the food provided. They also said they had access to health care support, activities and outings.

In response to the rating and the breaches of regulation, B&M Care has confirmed a new manager has been appointed at Templemore.

A spokeswoman for B&M Care said: “As a provider we are actively working with both CQC and West Northamptonshire Council to improve our service.

“We recognise the concerns raised by CQC and on the day of the inspection we took immediate action.

"Continuing from the inspection, robust measures have been put in place to ensure sustainability and improve leadership.

“We will continue to work closely with all regulators to improve the service. B&M Care are committed to maintaining the trust and confidence of residents and families in Templemore Care Home, and us a quality care provider.

“A new manager has been appointed.”