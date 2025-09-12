Northampton care home overcomes breaches of regulation and is now rated ‘good’ by watchdog

A Northampton care home, which was previously in breach of several legal regulations, has now been rated ‘good’ by the watchdog.

Kingsthorpe Grange in Harborough Road was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) between June 24 to August 3, 2025.

The report published this week, confirmed the care home, which provides personal care for up to 51 older people, had made “significant improvements” and was no longer in breach of legal regulations, which previously included risk management, dignity and respect, and oversight.

Prior to this year’s inspection, the care home had failed to be rated ‘good’ in five consecutive inspections. The last time it was rated ‘good’ was in 2019, however the latest inspection has rated all areas as ‘good’, as inspectors say they received mainly positive feedback from people who lived at the service, their relatives and staff.

The report said: “People’s risks were assessed and care plans provided staff with the information they needed to mitigate known risks. People’s care plans were reviewed regularly or as their needs changed.

“There were enough trained staff deployed to meet people’s needs. The provider regularly checked staff practice and competencies and ensured staff were supported through regular supervision.

“Staff knew how to seek medical assistance in emergencies and kept people’s families informed. Staff followed infection prevention and control practices.

“People were treated with kindness and compassion. Staff sought people’s consent before providing care and encouraged people to maintain their independence.”

Inspectors were also told by residents that they felt safe living at the care home and that they were comfortable around staff and felt staff were “caring and competent in their roles”. Residents also told inspectors that there were enough staff available and they knew them well. People also knew the managers and felt able to raise any concerns if they needed to, according to inspectors.

The report added: “We saw staff listening to people, offering choice and giving them time to respond. People had access to activities and contact with people who were important to them.

“People told us staff were kind, caring and compassionate. A person told us, ‘Staff are brilliant.’ A relative told us, ‘I feel [staff] do care about [my relative]. [They are] always up and dressed, and [their] hair is always brushed’.”