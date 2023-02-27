St Christopher's Care Home, the charitable care complex in Abington Park Crescent, Northampton, which is home to 100 residential and independent living residents, is looking for additional help with the driving of their mini-bus. After over two years of restricted living due to Covid-19, St. Christopher's is now looking to take every available opportunity to get their residents out and about.

If you could spare 3-4 hours once a month or once a week, then St. Christopher's would very much like to hear from you. This is ideal for anyone who is coming up to retirement, or has recently retired and is looking for a volunteering opportunity, or someone who finds they have spare time on their hands.

If driving is not your thing but, you would like the opportunity to volunteer, St. Christopher's would still love to hear from you.

As a mini-bus driver, you must be fit, have a clean driving license, have D1E on your license enabling you to drive a mini-bus, be prepared to have Health & Safety training appropriate to the Home and use of the vehicle, and be willing to have a basic Disclosure & Barring Service check.