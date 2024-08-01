Northampton care home celebrates 'good' CQC rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Collingtree Park Care Home in Northampton passed a recent Care Quality Commission inspection with an overall ‘Good’ rating after being praised for operating a safe, effective, responsive and well-led service.The CQC published its report in July and rated the home, run by Barchester Healthcare, as ‘Good’ overall.

The report stated that residents at the home received good quality person-centred care and were supported by kind, caring staff who helped them live as independently as possible. The inspectors found that the manager of the home and all the staff were committed to providing the best quality care for people using a whole home approach and to finding solutions to ensure residents were all living life to the full. The report found that people were supported to follow their hobbies and interests, and take part in a range of activities.

Staff gathered together in the homes beautiful gardens to party, and celebrated with FREE pizza courtesy of Tops Pizza Northampton. The report found that staff were very positive about working at Collingtree Park. A staff member commented: “We use a whole team approach which means staff are flexibly deployed across the home, everyone is fully trained and staff help each other out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents reported that they were very happy living at the home, comments included: “There are lots of choices, we can make our own decisions and keep our independence." Another resident said: “I enjoy my food here, I eat very well.”

Collingtree Park Celebrates GOOD CQC Rating

Relatives were very complimentary about the home and the staff, comments included: “The staff are fantastic, they will do anything for my relative and they are very good at telling me what is happening.” Another relative said: “We are very happy with the service, there are lots of opportunities for feedback.”

Rosalyn James, General Manager at Collingtree Park Care Home said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Collingtree Park has been rated ‘Good’ following the CQC’s most recent inspection. It is fantastic to have the hard work and dedication of everyone here recognised, we have a wonderful team here and I am incredibly proud of each and every one of them.”

Collingtree Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree Park Care Home provides residential, nursing and specialist dementia care for 76 residents from respite care to long term stays.