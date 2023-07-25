Northampton care home appoints new 'community focused' general manager

A new “community focused” general manager has been appointed at a Northampton care home.

Nikki Allen will oversee the running of Collingtree Park Care home, which is a 79-bed home and with a team of 50 staff members.

Prior to starting in this position on July, 1 Nikki began working for Barchester – the company that owns the care home - in 2014 as a senior care assistant and soon progressed to team leader before being promoted in 2018 to deputy manager.

Nikki Allen is the new general manager at Collingtree Park care home.

Nikki said: “I am delighted to accept the position of general manager and lead the team at Collingtree Park. I’m looking forward to managing the home that I know and love having worked here for nine years, working with the fantastic team here and playing an active role in the community.”

Mary-Jane Jekiel the regional director for Collingtree Park added: “I am pleased to welcome Nikki to the position of general manager.I know Nikki will continue to excel and remain a big hit with our residents.

"She is extremely community focused and wishes to enrich the lives of its residents and staff through local connections, and opportunities for the home to become a true social hub of activities open to all.”

