Northampton cancer charity encourages teams to enter its fifth annual golf day

A Northampton cancer charity is encouraging people to get involved and take part in its jam-packed charity golf day to help improve the lives of young people with cancer.

The event will be BacZac His Legacy’s fifth annual Golf Day and will consist of up to 120 golfers in teams of four.

Taking place on Friday, July 8, at Northampton Golf Club in Harlestone, the golf day will include breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks, prizes (including hole-in-one cash prizes), a raffle, and an auction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous BacZac golf day

Those taking part will play 27 holes, including a 9-hole ‘Texas Scramble Competition’ and an 18-hole ‘Stapleford Competition’, and are being encouraged by the charity to wear orange. Taking part in the day will cost £85 per person.

BacZac His Legacy has said that if all places are filled, other hopeful participants can join a waiting list. The charity hopes to raise £10,000 from this year’s event to support young adults with cancer and their families.

Jason Forskitt, who set up BacZac His Legacy in memory of his 20-year-old son Zac, said: “There’s always a great atmosphere at the golf day. It is lovely to see lots of smiling faces coming together to enjoy a jam-packed day of fun whilst raising money for such an important cause.

“Now in its fifth year, we love welcoming new people to the event and seeing the same people return year after year.”

BacZac His Legacy was set up in November 2017 in memory of Zac Forskitt by his dad Jason, mum Helen, sister Bethan, and friend Mandy Hammersley.

Zac lost his battle with cancer at 20-years-old in 2016 after being diagnosed with a rare form of testicular cancer and Acutemegakaryoblastic leukaemia (AMKL), a rare subtype of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

The charity is aiming to purchase a £250,000 respite lodge on the coast for young adults with cancer and their families to enjoy a much-needed break.

If you are interested in taking part, contact Jason Forskitt on 07815 061 042 or email BacZac His Legacy at [email protected]