Northampton Bike Park have teamed up with Turtle Engineering Ltd to save lives!

Northampton bike park which is managed by local physical activity, health and wellbeing charity Northamptonshire Sport is working with Turtle Engineering to roll out one of the UK’s first Wind & Solar Defibrillator and bleed kit cabinets. It is essential that defibrillators are kept in a warm environment, many tourist and activity sites do not have a power source available therefore Turtle Engineering, assisted by Warwick University developed the Solar & Wind cabinet to ensure a defibrillator can be placed in remote locations and provide the lifesaving medical equipment to the public. Northampton Bike Park have supported the local Engineering firm and purchased one of the first cabinets for the users of the Bike Park and surrounding area.

Northamptonshire Sport is one of 43 Active Partnerships across England and manage the day-to-day operations of Northampton Bike Park. They are committed to ensuring that sport, physical activity and recreation across Northamptonshire is both safe and inclusive.

East Midlands Ambulance Service strongly support both public access Defibrillators and the Emergency Bleed Control Kits. In an emergency a 999 call handler will provide details on how to access the equipment and talk the user through the correct usage and application of the medical kit.

Defibrillator & Bleed Control Cabinet at Northampton Bike Park

Turtle Engineering is the UK’s leading innovator of life-saving medical equipment that can be publicly accessed 24/7 and it’s never been more important to raise awareness of just how important it is to get both bleed kits and defibrillators rolled out across Northamptonshire and the UK.

Martin Barnwell, Strategic Director for Operations at Northamptonshire Sport said: