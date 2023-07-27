Northampton assistance dog Martha made my wedding day perfect, I can't imagine the day without her!

Including our beloved dogs at weddings is not a new trend, but is certainly one that continues to gain in popularity within the wedding planning community. But, not all dogs in the UK are considered family pets.

Over 7,000 people rely on the highly trained help of an assistance dog or canine partner to give them greater independence and emotional support in their daily lives, according to Assistance Dogs UK. At times, this support will often extend to special events and personal occasions, like the wedding of a handler or owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, research from Guide Dogs UK shows that 94% of dog owners would like to give their fur babies a starring role in their wedding celebrations, from having their pets being part of the first dance (42%) and walking the bride down the aisle (39%), to being the Dog of Honour or Best Mutt (37%) or taking responsibility as the ring bearer (30%).

Martha the assistance dog with newlyweds Tracey and Martin

Ahead of Assistance Dogs Day on August 4th, wedding experts at leading wedding planning platform Hitched.co.uk spoke to Paul Martin from Guide Dogs UK on how to thoughtfully include a working dog in your big day.

Credit: Khandie Photography

Paul tells Hitched: “Many of our guide dog owners will give their canine partner a starring role in recognition of the special place they have in their life. A bride will often walk down the aisle with her guide dog, whereas a groom may have their assistance dog with them at the altar.

“We’ve seen guide dogs with their harnesses decorated with flower garlands, lace or ribbon to match the colour scheme or even made an honorary bridesmaid. Bandanas and bow ties are also a great choice.

Martha walking Tracey down the aisle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also worth remembering that people with sight loss will very often have friends and family who have sight loss themselves, so there will likely be other guide dogs or retired guide dog guests at the wedding. Getting them all together for a celebratory photograph is a must.

“Just like pet dogs, assistance dogs will need a break during this busy day, and a safe quiet place to be left when the party gets underway if their owner doesn’t need their support.”

Paul says there are a range of reasons why someone might rely on the support of a canine partner. The most common assistance dog types in the UK include guide and hearing dogs, medical alert dogs (for seizures, diabetes, etc), PTSD/trauma dogs, autism support dogs, and assistance dogs for people who use a wheelchair to get around.

Newlyweds Tracey Kesterton and Martin Farrant were married in May at St Alban the Martyr Church in Northampton, with canine partner Martha by their side.

Cake topper featuring Martha in her canine partners jacket

Credit: Khandie Photography

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Martha has just turned 11 years old, and she's been my assistance dog for 9 years (she'd just turned 2 years old when she graduated from 'Big School')”, Tracey tells editors at Hitched.

“I have Multiple Sclerosis, so my world was getting more and more difficult. But Martha doesn't know I'm disabled, she thinks it's a game to pick up the incessant things I drop, fetches my shoes and clothes when needed, helps get the laundry to the washing machine, empties the washing machine; gets items off supermarket shelves for me; opens and closes doors...the list is endless! If it's fun, or she gets 'paid' in food, she's happy!”

When it came to Martha’s role in Tracey and Martin’s big day, there was no doubt she would play a part in the official duties.

Cake topper featuring Martha in her canine partners jacket

Tracey says: “Martha and I are rarely apart, so it seemed natural she'd walk beside my wheelchair down the aisle. But when we announced our engagement on Facebook, we were overwhelmed by people asking what Martha would be doing? Would she be a bridesmaid or what?! Our vicar was also secretly hoping for her to have a role too!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we decided to give the wedding rings to someone responsible and put them in a basket, which Martha would carry beside me, down the aisle! There was much enthusiasm for this idea, and Martha had extra training so she'd know what to do on the big day. She didn't put a paw wrong, I could've cried, I was so proud of her!”

“It helped that Canine Partners' dogs are so well trained, and our aftercare worker came down to help me train Martha to walk down the aisle. Martha made the day perfect, I can't imagine the wedding without her!”

To make sure Martha was as comfortable as possible during the celebrations, Tracey and Martin made a few special allowances.

“Our wedding was later in the day because of the restraints of my MS, so Martha and I went for a walk in the morning and then Martha was given a treat to eat in the garden while I started to get ready - a quiet day up until the wedding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I met my Dad at the church, so Martha and I went in the car to the church together. We went into the church, got married then while everyone was sorting out where to stand for the photographer, Martha was taken for a little stretch and toilet break.

“After the photographs, we walked to the adjacent church hall where I took Martha's 'work' jacket off - this is a signal to her she's not officially working now. Her concentration when her jacket's on is immense! We gave Martha her dinner before we went into the reception to greet our guests, who had been greeted with a glass of bubbly!

“After the speeches, food, cake etc, Martha was taken out again for a stretch and toilet break - I think our photographer Khandie took her for a pee at one point, which is above and beyond a photographer's duties!”

Tracey says there are other considerations to think about when planning to bring an assistance dog to a wedding, or indeed include them in the official wedding party.

Credit: Khandie Photography

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the start of our speeches we asked people NOT to feed Martha, no matter what, as she'd already been fed (we're trained not to feed them food from our plates, as it teaches them to 'beg' which isn't good if you're in a restaurant somewhere!). But we knew many people feed their pets scraps from the table, and we wanted to avoid that instinct.”

The couple also wanted to ensure Martha was included in even the smallest details, such as their cake topper. “We'd asked for a groom, bride in a wheelchair, and assistance dog,” Tracey tells Hitched.

“Martin found a fabulous little company in Dorset called Character Creations where a lady called Sarah said she was up for the challenge and asked us to send her some pictures! The detail on our topper was extraordinary, even the type on Martha's jacket saying not to distract her (SO tiny!) and Martha's basket had two tiny rings inside too!”

Considerations Before Including a Dog in a Wedding

Rima Barakeh, deputy editor and wedding expert at Hitched.co.uk shares her top tips on how to include your dog in your big day, while being mindful of all parties included - vendors, guests, and the dogs themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rima says: “As lovely as it would be to have your dog walking down the aisle with you, there are a number of things to consider before you make the decision to have a pet-friendly wedding. From venue permission and allergies, to training and practise runs, there's a lot to consider before deciding to include your dog in your wedding day.

“Ultimately, when making this decision, you need to look at your big day through your dog's eyes. Is this going to be an enjoyable experience for them? Will they have a fun day? Is it feasible? Being able to include your beloved pet in your wedding is an amazing thing, but it has to work on a practical level for you, your guests, the wedding venue and most importantly, your pet.”

Check with your venue

Before anything else, you need to check with your wedding venue that they allow dogs on the premises. Most wedding venues will have a pet or animal policy that they can share with you.

Some venues will be more than happy to open their doors to animals, some will only allow pets to be outside, and others won't allow pets on site at all. If having your dog at your wedding is completely non-negotiable, this is something you should check with venues before you book and get tied into any contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you do get the go ahead, and if at all possible, try and take your dog to the venue before the big day for a bit of a 'practise run'. This is a great chance to see whether or not there are any triggers for your pet such as loud noises, busy car parks or any other animals on site that could be an issue on the day.

Allocate a dedicated dog sitter

When dogs are included in weddings, it's likely that their main role will be during the ceremony either as a ring bearer or walking the couple down the aisle - it makes for gorgeous wedding pictures!

If that's your plan, make sure you have a trusty dog-lover, maybe someone from your wedding party, to keep your pup occupied in the in-between parts of the day. Ideally, this should be someone who knows your pet and who they are familiar with.

Remember their needs

On an average day, most pet owners will take their dogs for walks at least twice a day. The structure of a wedding day doesn't always allow for rest-and-relax breaks, so ensure your dog has scheduled times throughout the wedding day to have a run around and let off some steam too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, think of their personality. If your dog is shy and doesn't like being around people, or if they're very overly energetic and excitable, it may not be the right fit to have them at your wedding. As lovely as the idea is, for some couples, having your pet at your wedding just isn't what's best for them.

Pup-are, pup-are, pup-are!

Not all dogs are well-accustomed to large groups of people so, before the big day, embrace as many opportunities as possible to get your pooch out and about with larger crowds.

Family BBQs or pet-friendly festivals are great events to see whether or not your dog is comfortable at big events. I'd also advise some form of rehearsal or training to prepare your pet, especially if you're planning on having them as your ring bearer.

Consider your guests

Do you have any wedding guests who are allergic to dogs? Do any of the staff at the venue, or your suppliers have an allergy or fear of pets? Is someone deathly afraid? Whilst it doesn't have to be a 'them or the dog' situation, it's worth informing people so that they can take extra measures such as taking anti-histamine tablets and being aware that they should keep their distance on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad