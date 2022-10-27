Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals will host their first joint annual meeting since becoming a University Hospital NHS Group last year.

The event is being held online on Thursday, November 3, from 10am until midday and is open to the public who will be able to ask live questions.

The meeting is an opportunity to hear from the senior leadership teams at Northamptonshire’s two acute hospitals. The hospitals will reflect upon activities, challenges and achievements over the past financial year.

Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals will host their first joint annual meeting since becoming a University Hospital Group.

Group chair Alan Burns said: “A lot has happened in the last year and this joint annual meeting will give us the opportunity to reflect on that and engage with the communities we serve.

“Looking ahead we are all committed to working together as part of Integrated Care Northamptonshire to develop a sustainable health and social care system to meet and address issues like delayed discharge and the need to better support older people in their local communities.”

At the meeting, attendees will hear from group chair, Alan Burns, interim group executive, Andy Callow, and hospital chief executives, Debbie Needham (KGH) and Heidi Smoult (NGH), along with other senior colleagues.

