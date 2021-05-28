Northampton air in worst 10 environments for your skin in UK, according to new study by Clarins

The air in Northampton is one of the worst environments for skin health in the UK, according to new analysis by Clarins.

The skincare brand looked at a combination of pollution, humidity, temperature, precipitation, and wind to identify the country’s best and worst skin health environments.

Clarins’ skin experts define skin-healthy air as that which is low in pollutants, low in humidity, low in temperature, low in precipitation, and low in wind.

The study compared 50 major towns and cities across the UK and the results are defined by a comparative rating between locations.

Northampton came fourth-worst with Swansea, Luton and Stevenage the only places worse due to high levels of skin-damaging features.

Clarins head of training Marie Schmid said: “We know good skin health comes from an array of factors, including the products we use, the foods we eat, the amount of water we ingest, and so on.

"What’s been interesting from a skin health perspective in the pandemic is that while our skin hasn’t been as affected by the outdoor elements, it has been affected by the stresses - and face masks - associated with the pandemic.

“Looking ahead to a post-lockdown Britain, we’re all excited to get back to normality and our study reveals the best places to go if you want to give your skin a real treat - and where in the country you should be taking extra care as we venture back outdoors.

“At the same time, we encourage everyone - regardless of age, gender or ethnicity - to remain vigilant to their skin health and to invest in the right products to keep their skin healthy and happy.”

Sunderland topped out rankings thanks to low levels of skin affecting features, ranking well for temperature, precipitation and pollution levels, with Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Leamington Spa, Dundee and Edinburgh filling out the top five.

Searches through Google for terms relating to skin health have increased 18 percent since September, with dermatologists warning of the detrimental effects of stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic on the condition of our skin.