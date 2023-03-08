Non-contact boxing for people with Parkinson’s launch in Northamptonshire

Parkinson’s UK and England Boxing are launching two new non-contact boxing programmes for the Parkinson’s community in Northamptonshire.

Known as Neuro-Boxing, this fun, social and friendly version of the sport involves high intensity, non-contact boxing with professional coaches. Neuro-Boxing helps people with Parkinson’s to improve their strength, balance, coordination and general movement.

Keeping active can also help people with neurological conditions to manage their symptoms and improve their wellbeing.

The two sessions are the result of a new physical activity partnership between Parkinson’s UK and England Boxing set up to help more people living with the condition get active in the Northamptonshire area.

Working with local boxing clubs, Team Shoe-Box in Northampton and Little Oakley Boxing in Corby, the Neuro-Boxing classes will start in March and run on a weekly basis, with attendance fees costing £5 per person.

Team Shoe-Box sessions will start on Thursday 9 March from 11am until 12.30pm at Unit 4, Pan Depot, Harlestone Road, Northampton, NN5 6NU and will continue every Thursday.

Sessions at Little Oakley Boxing Club will start on Friday 17 March from 10.30am until 12pm at The Boxing Shed, Little Oakley, Corby, NN18 8HA and will continue every Friday.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure. It affects around 145,000 people in the UK and every hour two more people are diagnosed. There are over 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Parkinson's UK is here for everyone affected by the condition. It funds research into the most promising treatments, and fights for fair treatment and better services.

Alex Le Guevel, Club Support Officer for the East Midlands and Eastern Counties at England Boxing, said: “Non-contact boxing is a fun way to stay active and is extremely popular, with projects being delivered across the UK.

“We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Parkinson’s UK and Northamptonshire Sport on this initiative, which has been funded by Sport England’s Together Fund which is helping to tackle inequalities and improve participation for people affected by the pandemic.”