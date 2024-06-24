Nominate someone for hospital awards at KGH and NGH

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A chance to make someone who supported you have a great day.

The University Hospitals of Northamptonshire – made up of Kettering and Northampton general hospitals - are holding our annual Excellence Awards on Thursday, September 26, to honour the achievements of our amazing colleagues, volunteers and fundraisers.

Nominations are coming in fast for the 12 award categories but nominations will close at midnight on Sunday 14 July 2024 so get yours in here: Excellence Awards 2024 | Kettering General Hospital NHS (kgh.nhs.uk)

Two of last year’s winners have said what it means to them to be recognised for their outstanding work.

Sarah Kinsella, won the "Inspirational Individual Non-Clinical Award" category in 2023

NGH HR Business Partner Sarah Kinsella, won the "Inspirational Individual Non-Clinical Award" category in 2023.

This was for the work she did to develop a Group policy around leave for colleagues starting a family which, for the first time, gave some additional leave to support staff when things don’t go to plan and to give some extra support due to baby loss, hospitalised babies following birth, or IVF treatment.

She said: I’ve worked many years at NGH supporting our colleagues who are taking leave such as maternity or paternity, and I always felt frustrated that when things didn’t go to plan the support available through statutory entitlements or via the NHS T&C’s was lacking.

“I felt quite passionate about this policy and the help it could give and this obviously showed as it prompted colleagues to nominate me for the award.

Julie Danns is part of the KGH team that won in the "Research and Innovation Award" category (2023)

“It was lovely to be recognised in this way and it put a big smile on my face and a little tear in my eye on the night. Winning was a real boost for me and the team and I was proud to be recognised.

Julie Danns is part of the KGH team that won in the "Research and Innovation Award" category (2023) for the Respiratory Home Oxygen Team Virtual Ward.

This was part of arrangements made to enhance patient care and outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was an innovative approach involving discharging patients as early as possible and allowing them to continue their oxygen therapy at home. In 2021, more than 300 COVID patients were successfully managed on the virtual ward.

Julie said: “The team’s hard work, dedication, and remarkable achievements being recognised was greatly appreciated. This recognition not only made us feel valued and appreciated, but it also significantly boosted the morale of our team. During covid times there was high media attention on acute teams within hospital settings. Therefore, our small team working ' silently' in the community and within the trust being nominated for our efforts was truly an honour.”

Group Chief Executive, Richard Mitchell, said: Our annual Excellence Awards are one of the most important dates in our calendar and we are always delighted to celebrate the achievements of our colleagues, volunteers, and fundraisers.

“I would urge everyone to make their nominations for this year’s event so that we can, once again, acknowledge the dedication and commitment of all of those amazing individuals and teams.”

The categories for this year’s awards are:

Patient Choice Award (KGH and NGH will have winners)

Research Innovation and Improvement

Patient Experience Award

Patient Safety Award

Northamptonshire Health Charity Fundraiser of the Year

Inspirational Volunteer of the Year Award

Unsung Hero Award

Rising Star Award

Inspirational Team of the Year Award

Valuing Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Award

UHN Leader of the Year Award

Chair’s Outstanding Contribution Award

If you received high-quality care, if someone made you feel listened to, and who showed kindness and respect, we want to hear from you for our Patient Choice award.

There are tips on the website to help you write strong nominations for colleagues, volunteers or fundraisers. Excellence Awards 2024 | Kettering General Hospital NHS (kgh.nhs.uk)