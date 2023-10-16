NLive Radio psychologist releases new book to improve emotional and mental fitness in the workplace.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dr Audrey is a British Psychological Society Chartered Psychologist, business author and trainer with a focus on practical tools for building mental and emotional fitness.

She hosts award-winning podcast 'Retrain Your Brain for Success' (Winner – “Mental Health” - Positive Change Podcast Awards), and The Wellbeing Lounge on NLive Radio (2nd place "Female Presenter of the Year" 2022 in the Community Radio Awards), and provided psychology contributions to Channel 4's "Don't Diet Lose Weight", and The Chrissy B Show (Sky).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as being a qualified teacher (QTS), CPD accredited trainer, Leadership Development coach (ICF), FIRO-B (relationship) profiler, and Burlesque Instructor, she also offers expert comment as a psychologist spokesperson both academically as a keynote, and through TV, Radio and mainstream media…and has a column in the Duston and Upton Parish newsletter!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Audrey Tang

The Leader's Guide to Wellbeing completes Dr Audrey's "Head Heart Gut Trilogy" of Leadership power skills. For Audrey, Leaders need clarity of thought (Mindfulness - Head); courage to take action (Resilience - Gut), and most importantly compassion and emotional capabilities to inspire and support those around them to establish their vision (Wellbeing - Heart).

According to June 2023 Gallup data, 59% of 122,416 of global workers say they're not engaged at work and with many being unable to afford to quit due to the cost of living crisis, many are ‘quiet quitting’ – doing the bare minimum to get by. The Leaders Guide to Wellbeing offers practical solutions to inspire and support, leading to a more engaged workforce.

Each book is to be used as a working document - comprising academic theory and research, as well as easy to apply practical tools for real results when it comes to emotional and mental health at work. Audrey says “The Leader's Guide to Wellbeing, is not just about "wellbeing", and especially not wellbeing as a tick box - you'll learn to be well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This practical approach has been highly praised within its genre with The Leader’s Guide to Resilience winning The Firebird Book Award categories of Leadership, and Motivation; as well as receiving “Highly Commended” at the Business Book Awards in 2021. Be A Great Manager Now secured “Business Book of the Month” at WH Smiths, and all of her publications have been translated into different languages including Chinese, and Spanish.

The Leaders Guide to Wellbeing

Dr Audrey is hosting a series of book launches where she’ll be offering practical insights:

October 18th - Webinar with John Smith's Bookstore

November 14th - In person, Barnet Hospital and 80 The Strand Pearson and Financial Times Launch (invitation only)

December 27th - In person, Temu House, Kuala Lumpur Malaysia

December 29th - In person, Manjung Dialysis Centre, Sitiawan Malaysia

Two launches are in Malaysia as a tribute to her parents who migrated from there to become Teachers in the UK in the 50s, with Barnet Hospital included so that Audrey’s father (now on dialysis because of diabetes) can be part of the event, and the Manjung Centre where Mr Tang has also donated two dialysis machines.

With the Foreword of The Leader’s Guide to Wellbeing written by Lorraine Lewis of The Lewis Foundation, Audrey and Lorraine will be appearing together at the in person launch events, where Lorraine will also be speaking about how charities can bring great meaning to corporate social responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Audrey’s trilogy, along with her first publication “Be A Great Manager Now” is available on Amazon. The Leader’s Guide to Wellbeing can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Leaders-Guide-Wellbeing-skills-results/dp/1292457171 and is also on the shelves in all good bookstores.