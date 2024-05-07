Nine-year-old entrepreneur launches own vitamins

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspired by his school's emphasis on staying healthy and fueled by a desire to make a difference, this budding entrepreneur has embarked on a mission to revolutionize children's vitamins. Meet Myles, the creative mind behind a new range of multivitamins designed specifically for kids who struggle with traditional tablets. With a keen eye for affordability, taste, and appeal, Myles has worked alongside local supplement and wellbeing company www.cognihax.com to craft a product that not only meets his own high standards but also addresses the needs of fussy eaters and health-conscious families alike.

In the wake of Mental Health Awareness Week, schools across the country are emphasizing the importance of holistic well-being, encouraging children to explore ways to stay healthy not just physically, but mentally as well. Among the young minds inspired by this initiative is Myles Kenmure-Whittaker, a budding entrepreneur with a passion for health and creativity.

Determined to make a difference in the health of his peers, Myles embarked on a unique venture: along side supplement and wellbeing company www.cognihax.com creating his own range of multivitamins tailored specifically for kids who struggle with traditional tablets. "I noticed that many kids, including my sister, find it difficult to take their vitamins because they don't like swallowing tablets," Myles explains. "I wanted to change that."

With a clear vision in mind, Myles set out to make his vitamins both accessible and appealing. "I want them to be affordable, and a good deal so everyone can buy them, mums and dads love a good deal!"he laughed . True to his word, Myles decided to offer his multivitamins in a large tub, providing up to four months' worth of supply for just £12.99. "That's around 9p a day and cheaper than most vitamins on the market," he proudly states.

But affordability was just one piece of the puzzle. Myles was determined to make his vitamins not only effective but also enjoyable to take. "I wanted the gummies to look cool, like a teddy," he shares. "I thought it might encourage fussy kids, like my sister, to take their vitamins without a fuss."

Taste was another non-negotiable for Myles. "Some vitamins taste horrible," he grimaces. "I wanted mine to taste amazing." After careful consideration and taste-testing, Myles settled on a delicious berry flavour that kids would love.

Finally, Myles put his artistic talents to use, ensuring that each gummy vitamin featured a fun and engaging design. "They have to have a cool picture on them," he asserts. After numerous brainstorming sessions and design drafts, Myles settled on a hand drawn image of a strawberry lifting weights. "I chose a strawberry because berries are superfoods," he explains.

