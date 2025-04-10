NHS waiting lists slashed by 1,500 new GPs

Mike Reader MP visiting Eleanor Cross Healthcare's Delapre Medical Centre

Northampton South MP, Mike Reader, has welcomed over 1,500 new GPs, helping more people get the care they need when they need it. 1,500 new GPs were recruited by the Labour government to help end "8am scramble" and bring back family doctor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures, released this morning, come as part of a wider effort by the Labour government to improve access to primary care and reduce pressure on hospitals. The increase in GP numbers follows the removal of bureaucratic hiring restrictions that previously made it difficult for surgeries to bring in new doctors.

The numbers released this week as part of the government's pledge to decrease waiting lists and bring back the family doctor. The government took action to cut the red tape that was slowing down the process for hiring new doctors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I keep hearing from local residents how frustrating the 8am scramble is," says Mike Reader, MP for Northampton South. "This influx of doctors takes us one step closer to bringing back the family doctor."

This recruitment drive is just one piece of the government's health plan, which includes pumping nearly £890 million into general practices and reforms designed to cut red tape for doctors.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting Health and Social Care Secretary, said:

“Rebuilding our broken NHS starts with fixing the front door. We inherited a ludicrous situation where patients couldn’t get a GP appointment, while GPs couldn’t get a job. By cutting red tape and investing more in our NHS, we have put an extra 1,503 GPs into general practice to deliver more appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The extra investment and reforms we have made will allow patients to book appointments more easily, to help bring back the family doctor and end the 8am scramble.

“It is only because of the necessary decisions we took to increase employer National Insurance that we are able to recruit more GPs and deliver better services for patients. The extra investment and reform this government is making, as part of its Plan for Change, will get the NHS back on its feet and make it fit for the future. ”