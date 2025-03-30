NHS TMS Centre closure in Northampton: Transforming Mind Solutions steps in to offer support

NHS TMS Closure

Patients receiving Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy through the NHS in Northampton are facing an unexpected disruption in their treatment as the Centre for Neuromodulation closes its doors. This closure leaves many individuals without continued access to this life-changing mental health treatment.

As the leading provider of private TMS therapy in Northampton, Transforming Mind Solutions is stepping in to offer immediate support to those affected.

“We understand how crucial continuity of care is for mental health treatments like TMS,” said Richard williams, Managing Director at Transforming Mind Solutions. “We want to ensure that patients who were receiving NHS-funded TMS are not left without options.”

To assist those affected, Transforming Mind Solutions is offering:

Don't let your treatment stop here

Fast-track consultations for former NHS TMS patients

for former NHS TMS patients Flexible payment options to make treatment more accessible

to make treatment more accessible A seamless transition plan for those needing continued care

TMS therapy is an innovative, non-invasive treatment for depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions. The closure of the NHS Centre for Neuromodulation means that many individuals may now struggle to access this effective therapy. Transforming Mind Solutions is committed to ensuring they can continue their progress without unnecessary delays.

Located in Northampton, Transforming Mind Solutions provides expert-led TMS therapy with no long waiting lists.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit: www.transformingmindsolutions.com

Phone: 01604 621068