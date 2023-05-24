There are a range of services available to support patients with urgent but not life threatening illnesses and injuries, and NHS 111 online can direct patients to the most appropriate service to meet their needs.

And because it's available through your phone it is quick and convenient saving you time and energy.

Options include:

You can still get NHS support over the Spring Bank Holiday

NHS 111 NHS 111 is available 365 days a year, 24 hours a day for urgent health concerns, giving you advice and reassurance without needing to leave your home. If needed a healthcare professional will call you back. Visit 111.NHS.UK

If you are contacting NHS 111 about a patient aged 5 or under please call 111.

Enhanced access (GP out of hours) Bookable appointments with a healthcare practitioner such as a doctor, nurse or physio are available during weekday evenings and weekends but you may have to travel - book through your practice or 111.NHS.UK

Local pharmacy Your local pharmacy can help with minor illnesses like coughs, colds and red eye. They are open late and on weekends and Bank Holidays with no appointment needed.

Local pharmacies will be open throughout the Spring Bank Holiday period. Pharmacy opening times are available on the NHS England website

Corby Urgent Care Centre Corby Urgent Care Centre is open every day between 8am and 8pm and can help with minor injuries/ illnesses such as lacerations, sprains, strains, minor burns or scalds.

Further details about Corby Urgent Care Centre can be found on the One Medical Group website

Urgent mental health support If you are feeling unwell or are worried about someone, there are a range of support options available. Please visit the Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation NHS Trust website for information about what support is available

Accessing dental services If you think you need urgent dental treatment over the Easter period, contact your usual dentist. If you can’t, or you don’t have one, use 111.nhs.uk

If an urgent appointment is needed you will be provided with details of your local out of hours service.

Remember you can get the answers to hundreds of health questions, including seasonal advice via www.nhs.uk