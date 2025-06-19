NGH’s neonatal ward awarded Bliss Baby Charter Gold Accreditation

Accreditation shows unit delivers high standards of care

Northampton General Hospital Gosset Ward has been awarded the prestigious Bliss Baby Charter Gold Accreditation, recognising its commitment to providing outstanding family-centred care for premature and sick babies.

The gold accreditation for the neonatal unit confirms that families benefit from high standards of care.

This includes 24/7 open visiting for parents and siblings, a dedicated outdoor space for families, strong links with local charities, and excellent disability support.

University Hospitals of Northamptonshire Chief executive Laura Churchward holding the certificate with Jo Smith, Director of Nursing and members of the wider team who have contributed to this accreditation

Thanks to funding from Northamptonshire Health Charity, nearby accommodation is also available for parents, helping reduce stress and support bonding during a difficult time.

The Bliss Baby Charter was developed by the national premature baby charity, Bliss, to help hospitals caring for premature and sick babies assess the care they provide and identify areas for improvement.

Bethany Kerr, whose baby was born at just 27 weeks, praised the support she received on Gosset Ward when she and her baby attended the award presentation event.

She said: “The nurses were all lovely, it felt like a home away from home.

Bethany Kerr and her baby Noelle McGuinness at NGH's NICU for the award presentation.

“My mum was my dedicated person and she could come and hold my baby in the evenings, which made the whole experience so much nicer.

“We had a really good experience, and as you can see, she still loves all the nurses.”

NGH’s Neonatal Governance Lead, Nicole Malazzab, said: “Each neonatal journey is unique, and we’re there every step of the way.

“Hearing so many positive reflections from families during the accreditation process was incredibly rewarding.

“It affirmed the importance of what we do and motivates us to keep improving.”

The achievement follows a comprehensive effort led by Nicole and Matron for Child Health, Michelle Hardwick, supported by a team of dedicated nurses, consultants, and ward staff. The assessment highlighted several strengths, including:

Passionate and knowledgeable staff

Parent-led care and strong relationships between staff and families

24/7 sibling visiting access

Welcoming outdoor family space

Excellent disability awareness and support

Strong partnerships with local charities and a dedicated unit volunteer

A responsive homecare team

Consistently positive family feedback

Harriet Leyland, care co-ordinator, from East Midlands neonatal operational delivery network explained the value of the Gold award.

She said: “I’m really proud of NGH, it means the families here are getting exactly what they need as part of their journey.

“It’s not just about providing the right medical care for the families, we’re also looking at them as a whole family unit holistically and making sure that we’re meeting their needs, they’re getting their sleep they’re getting fed, we’re supporting them financially and psychologically and all those other things as well.

“Going forwards, to maintain the gold award, the hospital will continue to do the work of supporting the families to this level. It’s a great achievement.”