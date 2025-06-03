NGH to launch new electronic patient record system

Change will mean doctors and nurses have your information at their fingertips

Northampton General Hospital (NGH) will go live with a brand-new Electronic Patient Record (EPR) system on June 28 marking a major step forward in modernising patient care.

The new system, developed by Nervecentre, will bring together patients’ medical records into a single, secure digital format.

It will enable clinical teams to access real-time information about a patient’s care, helping them make quicker, safer and better-informed decisions.

Staff may use secure hospital-owned portable devices to access patient information while at their bedside. Photocredit Nervecentre.

Currently, patient records are stored in a mix of paper files and digital systems. EPR will replace these with a central, streamlined platform that enhances efficiency and reduces duplication.

William Monaghan, Group Chief Digital Information Officer at both the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire and University Hospitals of Leicester, said: “This is a pivotal moment for NGH and our patients. The new EPR system puts essential information at our clinical teams' fingertips, helping them deliver safer, more coordinated care.

“I'm incredibly proud of how our colleagues have embraced this change - they've worked tirelessly to prepare for this transition.

“While there may be a few teething problems as we go live, this investment in digital infrastructure will transform how we work, giving our teams more time to focus on what matters most: caring for patients.”

What will change for patients?

While patients may notice staff using secure, hospital-owned mobile devices like tablets or iPhones at the bedside, the quality and compassion of care will remain the same. The new technology will enable staff to:

View the latest medical information instantly

Spend less time on administration and more time with patients

Avoid asking patients to repeat their history multiple times

Improve coordination between departments and services

Keeping patient information secure

NGH is committed to protecting patient privacy. All information in the EPR system will be stored securely and accessed only by staff directly involved in a patient’s care. The Trust takes information governance and data security extremely seriously, with safeguards in place to protect personal data.

The EPR system will also help improve patient safety by highlighting key clinical alerts, such as allergies, and providing a clear, auditable record of care.

What to expect on go-live day

As staff begin using the new system from Saturday, June 28, some processes may take slightly longer than usual as teams get used to the new way of working. Patients are kindly asked to bear with staff during this transition and know that they are doing everything they can to maintain the highest standards of care.

Is this connected to GP records?

This EPR system is being introduced for use within Northampton General Hospital only. However, it complements the Northamptonshire Care Record – a wider initiative that allows health and care professionals across the county to view shared health information, including from GP practices. Together, these systems support more joined-up care across the local healthcare system. Kettering General Hospital already uses an electronic patient record (EPR) system.

Supporting the change

Training for staff is already underway to ensure a smooth transition. The hospital is working closely with teams across the organisation to make sure the new system is embedded safely and effectively.

If patients or their families have questions about the new system or how their data is used, they are encouraged to speak to a member of staff.