NGH nurses receive awards for outstanding care

Three nurses from Northampton General Hospital have all received DAISY Awards for the care they have delivered.

Staff Nurse Nick Penney from Disney Ward was nominated by Kimberley, for the way he has supported seven-year-old Harry over the last three years since his diagnosis with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

Kimberley wrote: “Nick was there all the way through Harry’s treatment right from the day we received his devastating diagnosis. In that time Nick built up a special rapport with Harry, and whenever he had to spend time in hospital, he always hoped Nick would be the nurse on duty to look after him. Nick made hospital a ‘fun’ place for Harry and a place where he always felt safe to be.

“There are many great nurses, but Nick really is one of the best and we feel he definitely deserves this recognition for difference he makes, his passion for nursing is obvious to see and is incredibly admirable.

“Even when Harry finished his treatment, Nick came along to clinic to watch Harry finish his treatment by ringing the end of treatment bell, so Nick really was there from day one right through to the very last day.

“‘Thank you’ will never be enough for us to thank him for the difference he has made to our family, so we really hope he can be awarded with this award to show him how grateful we are for the care, compassion and support he has provided for our little boy.”

Staff Nurse Yuan Yuan Zhu from Dryden Ward was nominated by Louise who attended the award ceremony and whose employers - Elevations Exhibition and Design of Northampton - donated £1,000 to Dryden Ward as a thank you for her care following her heart problems.

In her nomination she wrote: “Yuan Yuan has a beautiful aura, and this allows her to be instantly liked. She is always cheery even on the toughest of days and never failed to make me laugh, even on my down days. She offered me support, compassion and amazed me with her knowledge of all things nursing and beyond.

“I looked forward to her shift knowing we would have a highly organised day full of caring, I don’t think I have ever seen anyone work so hard for a full 10 hour shift often cutting short any rest break she may have.

“This is not just about me; Yuan Yuan gives equal care and attention to each and every patient on her ward. I’m sure her positivity has aided many recoveries. If I could bottle what Yuan Yuan has, I would be a very rich lady. I will miss her when I go home!!

Staff nurse, Monica-Sheeba Kariyil-Alexander, was nominated by a patient, who wrote:

“The reason for my nomination for my nurse Monica is for many reasons.

“She tailor-makes her care approach and understanding to each patients’ individual needs. There are no bounds to her knowledge, empathy, time given to listen and understand.

“She always has an incredible smile and sense of humour. Monica as a person is a rare and incredible asset to the hospital, the patients’ and certainly to me and my family. Thank you always. “

Director of Nursing Jo Smith said: “We are proud to have been able to deliver DAISY Awards to colleagues who have clearly made a great impression on the patients and families they have supported.

“Nick clearly went the extra mile to support Harry at a difficult time in his life. Yuan has shown outstanding compassion and dedication to her patients and Monica has demonstrated her empathy, humour and support in an exemplary way.

“I want to thank all of the families who nominated our colleagues again for DAISY Awards and encourage others who have had good experiences to do the same. It really can be a career highlight for those who receive this recognition.”

To nominate a nurse or midwife for a DAISY Award go to www.northamptongeneral.nhs.uk/Patients-and-Visitors/Staff-recognition/DAISY-awards.aspx

You can also nominate teams at Northampton General Hospital for an award if you want to thank more than one person for your care and support. Just mention the team on our nomination form.

