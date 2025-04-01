NGH nationally accredited to deliver a high level of endometriosis care

By David Tomney
Contributor
Published 1st Apr 2025, 15:31 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 15:36 BST
Reduced need to travel further afield for specialist care.

It has recently been approved by the British Society for Gynaecological Endoscopy to provide treatment to patients suffering from advanced endometriosis.

This means women with stage 3 or 4 rectovaginal endometriosis will no longer have to travel further afield for their treatment.

Consultant Lead for Endometriosis, Mr Clemens Von Widekind, said: “Endometriosis is a chronic inflammation in the pelvis typically worsening with periods and severely affecting quality of life, relationships and fertility. Because of its intimate nature, it is often not openly discussed and too often symptoms are seen as normal.

Some of the hospital’s Endometriosis Team central to the BGCE accreditationSome of the hospital’s Endometriosis Team central to the BGCE accreditation
“The Endometriosis Centre at Northampton General Hospital aims to provide both the basic care and the advanced medical management.

“We have always provided care for endometriosis patients, but this recent accreditation means we have demonstrated that we have a team in place that can provide advanced surgical treatments and all the related support that patients need. We are now able to perform more complex surgeries on patients with advanced endometriosis.

“It means we can deliver timely, local, high-quality care so that the impact of endometriosis for our patients is as small as possible”.

Accreditation is provided via an audit through the British Society for Gynaecological endoscopy and achieving it has been a 12-month long process.

Each consultant has needed to have 12 stage 3 or 4 endometriosis surgical patients on their case load over the past year.

It also has to provide specialist nurse support for patients pre and post-surgery alongside multi-disciplinary support network including urology, colorectal and pain management specialists.

Mr Von Widekind added: “We are committed to providing exceptional care for all our patients which is why we wanted to be BSGE approved.

“We're really proud to be able to support our patients across Northamptonshire.

“This will prevent patients having to be referred to London, Luton, Oxford and Leicester for surgical treatment. We are so pleased to be able to offer continuity of care and help our patients through the entire journey from diagnosis to treatment and surgery.

“We look forward to the on-going success of the department as a centre and the continued expansion of services to further improve care for the women of Northamptonshire.”

