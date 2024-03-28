Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The maternity bereavement team from Northampton General Hospital has received a national Special Recognition Award after being nominated by grateful families.

Bereavement Midwives, Rachel Surl and Rachael Moss, and Maternity Bereavement Support Worker, Jane Reader, received the award – a joint second place – for the Bereavement Team of the Year Award by the Mariposa Trust. Mariposa Awards Results 2024 | Saying Goodbye

Rachel Surl had also been shortlisted for the Bereavement Midwife of the Year Award.

The Mariposa Trust is a charity working within the field of baby loss and bereavement, and the nominations were from the “Saying Goodbye” division.

The Bereavement Team of the Year Award is for teams who have excelled in care and the supportive environment that they foster.

The Team said: “While it was humbling to be nominated by a family who had suffered a bereavement, receiving national recognition for the care and support we provide was very much appreciated by us all.

“The event demonstrated the extraordinary lengths that fellow health professionals go to when supporting families and it was inspiring to attend and share best practice.

“Winning the special recognition award has added extra motivation to continue to develop our service to meet the needs of families who have been bereaved.”

The maternity bereavement team provides specialist support for families who have sadly experienced the loss of their baby. They meet families as soon as possible to offer care immediately and going forward.

They help support families through a range of complex emotions, practical and emotional challenges, and help guide them at this difficult time.