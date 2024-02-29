NGH Maternity Bereavement Team shortlisted for awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The maternity bereavement team from Northampton General Hospital has been nominated for two awards by grateful families.

Bereavement Midwives, Rachel Surl and Rachael Moss, and Maternity Bereavement Support Worker, Jane Reader, have been shortlisted for the Bereavement Team of the Year Award by the Mariposa Trust.

The Mariposa Trust is a charity primarily working within the field of baby loss and bereavement, and the nominations were from the “Saying Goodbye” division.

L-R Jane Reader, Rachael Moss, Rachel Surl and Emma Perkin, Matron Bereavement Services

Rachel Surl has also been shortlisted for the Bereavement Midwife of the Year Award.

The Bereavement Team of the Year Award is for teams who have excelled in care and the supportive environment that they foster. The Bereavement Midwife of the Year looks to find the best bereavement midwife in the UK and looks for truly devoted individuals who offer the compassionate care for those who suffer the tragedy of baby loss.

The Team said: “We feel overwhelmed and honoured to be nominated by a family who have experienced the devastating loss of their baby. For a family to think of nominating us during their time of huge grief is humbling.

“At this point we do not know which family have nominated the team, but we are grateful to know that our support brought some comfort to them.”

The maternity bereavement team provides specialist support for families who have sadly experienced the loss of their baby. They meet families as soon as possible to offer care immediately and going forward.

The Team said: “Families may go through a range of complex emotions, as grief is intensely personal and only the grieving person knows how they are feeling. Our mission is to ensure each family feels supported and guided at this difficult time.

“We are here to help parents and families as they try to navigate the practical and emotional challenges that they may encounter. Alongside the Labour Ward’s midwives, we aim to support parents in hospital to make positive and tangible memories with their baby, if they choose to. We are a close-knit team who offer seven-day-a-week support.”

Rachel Surl, who has been working as a bereavement midwife for eight years, is equally overwhelmed to have been nominated for the Midwife of the Year Award.

She said: “Again thank you to the family who have nominated me, and I look forward to meeting them at the award ceremony. I feel this has highlighted the importance of the support and guidance given by the team as a whole.”