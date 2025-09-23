NGH consultant therapeutic radiographer wins a top national award

Maulik supports patients every step of the way through their cancer journey.

A consultant therapeutic radiographer from Northampton General Hospital has received a prestigious national award for his achievements and the way he supports patients.

Maulik Darji has been namedProfessional of the Year at the prestigious national Asian Achievers Awards 2025.

He won the award for the contribution he is making to his profession and for the way he has championed head and neck cancer patients both in the county and nationally.

Consultant Therapeutic Radiographer Maulik Darji with his Professional of the Year Award at the Asian Achievers Awards 2025.

He received his award surrounded by billionaires, celebrities, sports personalities and business leaders at the Asian Achievers Awards event in London on Friday, September 19.

Mr Darji’s nomination in the awards said: “In 2022, Maulik became the youngest consultant therapy radiographer in his field, breaking new ground as a pioneering British Asian leader. He was also the first independent prescriber in his department, significantly advancing patient-centred care.

“Beyond the NHS, Maulik continues to champion support for head and neck cancer patients as a medical advisor, patron, and as President of the Swallows Head and Neck Cancer Support Conference, which will take place in November 2025."

Consultant therapeutic radiographers aren’t doctors but are expert radiographers who have undergone further training to become highly specialized and experienced healthcare professionals within radiotherapy.

Consultant Therapeutic Radiographer Maulik ‘Maz’ Darji with Sue Broome and the brass bell rung by cancer patients after finishing their treatment

Mr Darji said: “It’s an incredible honour to be recognised on a national level, especially among such inspiring individuals. This award reflects the dedication of the whole team I work with, and most importantly, it belongs to the patients who place their trust in us during some of the most difficult times in their lives.”

One of Mr Darji’s patients, Sue Broome, 63, from Great Houghton, has previously highlighted his pioneering work and was overjoyed at the news he has received a national award.

Mrs Broome, who is married to Simon, and who has two daughters Alex, 28, and Samatha, 15, said she was supported by Mr Darji ‘every step of the way’ through her year-long cancer journey.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted that Maulik has received such well-deserved national recognition.

“When I met him at the start of my cancer journey I was very frightened and it was my darkest moment. He calmed me by talking me through every detail I needed to know and talked about curing me.

“He is so compassionate and caring. He really walks in his patient’s footsteps every step of the way and genuinely cares deeply for them all.”

Prof Ganesh Baliah is the University Hospital of Northamptonshire’s Group Director of Allied Health Professionals.

He said: “Therapeutic Radiographers are one of our hidden gems across the NHS, and that’s exactly how I would describe Maulik!

“What strikes me most about Maulik is how humble and altruistic he is, he embodies the trust values and will hopefully inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

“As an Asian man myself, I am extremely proud that we can showcase Maulik’s achievements. I shall continue to follow his career with interest as he continues to fly the flag for underrepresented leaders and creates many more firsts!”

The Asian Achievers Awards received more than 500 nominations from across the UK.

The event is the UK’s leading celebration of British Asian achievement recognising excellence and leadership across sectors such as medicine, business, public service, and the arts.

Other winners included Neerja Birla (billionaire founder and chairperson for the Aditya Birla Education Trust), Indhu Rubasingham MBE (artistic director of the National Theatre), and Sunny Gill Singh (the first British South Asian referee in the Premier League). For more on the event see: Neerja Birla, Rishi Rich & Taj Foods win big at Asian Achievers Awards 2025