Newnham mother of severely disabled little boy calls for people to sign up to charity challenge to help other families

A Newnham mother of a severely disabled child is calling for people to pull on their hiking boots and take part in a Peak District fundraiser.

Hayley Charlesworth is the founder of Harry’s Pals, a charity that provides emotional support to parents who have recently had a diagnosis that their child is severely ill or disabled with a life-limiting condition.

The cause provides families with much-needed emotional support such as counselling, therapy, respite breaks and mentoring and was set up in honour of her son Harry, who was born with cerebral palsy.

The Charlesworth family give support to others.

Hayley said on Saturday, September 17, Elite Adventures will be taking a group of individuals out for a memorable, challenging and wonderful experience taking in some of the most breath-taking scenery that the Peak District has to offer.

Starting and ending in the quaint town of Edale in the early hours, this classic circular route takes on the highest trails, ridges and summits around the Dark Peak.

Covering 21 miles and ascending almost 1400m, the route is a great way to take in the best that the Peak District has to offer.

Taking in Ringing Roger, Rushtop Edge, Win Hill, Mar Tor and Brown Knoll, walkers will get fantastic views of the Edale Valley, panoramic views of the entire route and views over the Derwent reservoirs.

Sign up for the challenge in September

Hayley said: “It’s the perfect route for a spectacular day out while helping families who have found themselves living a parent’s worst nightmare.

“We would be so grateful to anyone who commits to take on this challenge. You will be well looked after throughout our guide will ensure that you have a safe yet fun and memorable experience.”

For this adventure walkers will need a good level of fitness.

Hayley added: “The money raised from this event will make such a difference to families whose lives have been turned upside down. Families are not getting the support that they need to be able to cope and this is having a catastrophic impact on the mental health and wellbeing of so many families.

“Please, please sign up.”