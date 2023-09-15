New sight loss support group opens in Kettering

Watch more videos on Shots!

A new, vital support group to help fight loneliness and isolation among people living with sight loss has been set up in Kettering.

The support group, run by leading sight loss charity the Macular Society, meets in person on the first Tuesday of each month from 2pm until 4pm at St Peter and St Paul’s Church Hall, Market Place, Kettering, NN16 0AL.

The next group meeting, which is a chance for social interaction with local people, takes place on Tuesday 3 October between 2pm and 4pm.

Macular Society support group members attend their local support group for friendship and advice

The Macular Society, together with local people, organises the group, which aims to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease – the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK - and other sight loss conditions.

Paul Holden, regional manager for Northamptonshire, said: “I’m really proud and excited with the launch of this new group for people living in and around the area of Kettering. I know from experience of our other support groups in the country that people who have been diagnosed with a sight loss condition do rely on them for socialising and support.

“The local group is not only welcome to new members who have been diagnosed with macular disease, but also their family, friends and carers. We know the peer support can be so helpful and our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.”

Each month the group invites guest speakers on a variety of subjects, including macular conditions and the impact on daily lives. The meetings are also social occasions where people can chat over a cup of tea.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces.

Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

For more information about the Kettering support group, to become a volunteer, or to confirm your attendance for the next support group meeting, please contact Paul Holden on 07769 494 087 or email [email protected]