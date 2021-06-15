New series of fitness sessions aimed at getting Northampton's South Asian community moving

Concerns over the physical and mental health of Northampton’s South Asian community have prompted a new series of fitness sessions aimed at ‘getting people moving’.

The Centre for Policy, Promotion and Prevention (C-PPP) is a non-governmental organisation which works on projects across the UK promoting improved cohesion between marginal communities and the wider society.

According to C-PPP, research reveals that the South Asian community has been disproportionately affected by Covid-19 so the charity has launched a serious of fitness sessions, sports clubs and nutritional masterclasses to improve the health and diet of those most at risk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

C-PPP founder, Imran Chowdhury, with fitness participants.

C-PPP founder, Imran Chowdhury, said: "Covid-19 has been a body blow to our community, which has been particularly badly hit due in part to the increased prevalence of several underlying health conditions such as type 2 diabetes.

“We need to change lifestyles, moving away from being sedentary into a much more active way of life with a focus on regular exercise and healthy eating."

The health sessions are the brainchild of C-PPP director, Naz Islam, and will be held at venues and outdoor beauty spots across the town, including Abington Park, the University of Northampton, Beckets Park, The Racecourse, Victoria Park, Upton Country Park and Brixworth Country Park.

Imran continued: “We want to get people moving more and that could be anything from running to yoga or competitive sports such as football or badminton. We will be holding regular activity sessions, organizing tournaments as well as inviting nutritionist Sheena Rose along to give healthy eating advice.

“We need to act, and we need to act fast to ensure the next generation is in better shape both physically and mentally. We have seen huge issues with diabetes, obesity, blood pressure, vitamin D deficiency, mental health and isolation and we want to make all those problems a thing of the past.”

C-PPP, based in Northampton, has a focus on allowing migrant communities to thrive within British culture, helping minority groups to improve their English and communication skills and develop their vocational skills so that they can achieve their employment potential.