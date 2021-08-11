New project launched to help care leavers in Northampton combat period poverty

A new project has been launched to help young, female care leavers in Northampton who are affected by period poverty.

The Jeevan project provides free packs to care leavers who do not have any family close by, which include sanitary products as well as other treats such as nail polish and chocolate.

Right Resolution CIC - an organisation that supports young people leaving care - teamed up with a care leaver to create the project.

Amarjit and Louise from Right Resolution CIC.

Louise, the mastermind behind the project, said: “As a care leaver, there have been times where I haven’t been able to buy sanitary products, so I have first-hand experience of period poverty.

“I don’t want others to be in that position, and care leavers often don’t have a family structure where they can ask for help.

“As I’m a NPH tenant, it felt great that I could apply to the Communities Fund and get the funding to get this project started.

“I’ve loved working with the team to make up these packs, and by including extra treats like nail varnish and chocolate, I’m hoping it gives people a bit of comfort.

“It’s great for self-care and I’m looking forward to helping adapt these bags for the winter and including things like fluffy socks and warm drinks.”

Amarjit Pawar, director of Right Resolution CIC added: “Over the years I’ve witnessed a number of young women negatively impacted by period poverty and the lack of access to sanitary products because of financial constraints.

“This project wouldn’t have been possible without the support from a local care leaver, local funders such as Happy to Help and my team, who have worked really hard to make this project happen.

“I’m really excited to be launching this project to provide a much needed and vital service for all female care leavers in Northamptonshire.”

Happy to Help CIC is a social enterprise that was set up by housing provider, Northampton

Partnership Homes (NPH), to support communities in Northampton.

The communities fund awards small grants to residents and community groups to help them make a positive difference.

Cam Whyld, head of engagement at NPH continued: “We’re delighted to have helped Louise and the team get this idea off the ground.

“It’s a great project with a big impact for local people, and exactly the sort of scheme we love to support.

“NPH works with care leavers to help them live independently, and we know how important this type of support is to them.”

If your project is doing great things, or you have a bright idea to help local people, Happy to Help would love to hear from you.