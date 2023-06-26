New-look family room unveiled after donations to Northamptonshire Health Charity

To help families feel comfortable, the centre’s family room provides a safe and comfortable environment, for children and their support network, to make their stay there as positive and calming as possible, with activities to keep them occupied whilst waiting. In recent years, however, the room at the centre has become tired and in need of redecoration.

Now, thanks to generous support from the Northamptonshire Health Charity, which funded the makeover, a revitalised family room has been unveiled.

Further toys and accessories were also bought from a charity fundraiser for Serenity organised by Starbucks on Kettering Road in April 2022 with the support of Northamptonshire Health Charity. This local Starbucks has raised over £500 in total with donations still being made via a collection tin on the counter.

New-look family room unveiled at Serenity Sexual Assault Referral Centre

Fay Wickett, Serenity manager, said: “This room is now bright, colourful and calming with lots for children to do which is crucial when they, or a family member, is being supported by Serenity. We would like to thank Northamptonshire Health Charity and Starbucks, and others, who have helped us create this lovely space."

Alison McCulloch, Head of Fundraising at Northamptonshire Health Charity said: “It’s wonderful to see how donations can make a difference to patient care. It’s these small changes to the environment in which care is received that can often make a big difference.”

Fay said that Serenity also like to replace worn-out furniture in other areas of the centre.

Kayleigh Cooper, crisis worker at Serenity said: “To continue delivering the best care possible, we would really like to replace our worn-out furniture in other client areas. Unfortunately, financial constraints prevent us from allocating funds for this. Our current furniture doesn’t create a comforting and healing environment necessary for our clients’ emotional and physical recovery. We aim to establish a space that promotes healing, safety, and comfort for survivors of traumatic events. Any support we can get in providing furniture designed for this purpose would be greatly appreciated.”

Before the makeover of the Serenity family room

Serenity offers practical help and emotional support, to victims of rape or sexual assault, and their families. In 2022, nearly half of people who accessed the service were under 18 years of age.

Kayleigh added: “The journey towards healing and recovery from sexual violence is challenging. By contributing to our cause, you would make an immeasurable difference in the lives of survivors, enabling them to feel safe, supported, and empowered on their path to healing.”

Anyone who would like to support Serenity, through Northamptonshire Health Charity, can make donations at www.northamptonshirehealthcharity.co.uk/get-involved/donate

Serenity would also benefit from donations of un-opened toiletries such as shampoo, shower, deodorant, etc, which can be provided to service users who often arrive with nothing, to help give them some control back. To donate toiletries, contact Serenity by emailing [email protected] or by calling 0300 027 0040 (8am-6pm).