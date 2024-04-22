New iDiscover service supports children and young people's wellbeing
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Children and young people can now benefit from a brand new service from Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) to support their learning, growth and wellbeing.
iDiscover is a new community of children, young people and those who support them across Northamptonshire.
It offers a wide range of free and fun activities, resources and information to inspire young people aged under 25 to explore who they are, grow as people and learn new things.
Activities can include workshops, courses, webinars and more, covering a range of themes including managing stress and anxiety, healthy lifestyles and self-care, staying well at school or work, and creative activities to support wellbeing. Some activities will be available online and some in person – but all are completely free to attend.
Jo Fletcher, Children and Young People’s Quality Assurance Lead at NHFT and iDiscover Service Manager, said: “iDiscover is a safe place for children and young people to connect with others as part of a friendly and supportive community where everyone is accepted.
“It is a place to learn new skills and develop the skills they already have – and to help young people feel more in control of their health, wellbeing and their lives.
“The service has been shaped through co-production and all iDiscover activities have been created with children, young people and those who care for them. That means they reflect real experiences of what life is like growing up in Northamptonshire.
“We’re really excited to launch this fantastic new service and we look forward to welcoming children and young people from every corner of our county to the iDiscover community.”
Sky K, a 19-year-old who co-produces iDiscover with other young people, added: “It's so important that co-production has been at the heart of iDiscover from the very start, and I feel that even more strongly after seeing the difference that lived experience can really have. I am so hopeful for the impact that iDiscover will have on the young people of Northamptonshire.”
How to join the iDiscover community
iDiscover is for all children and young people under the age of 25 in Northamptonshire, as well as for family members, carers and friends who support someone under the age of 25.
Everything you need to know can be found on the iDiscover website at www.nhft.nhs.uk/idiscover.
Here you can find a huge range of useful information and resources, including:
- Activities available and how to register
- The iDiscover toolkit for children and young people, featuring wellbeing tips and advice, inspiration and links to apps, games, podcasts, videos, influencers and more
- The iDiscover resource hub for parents and carers
- Support services available for mental health and wellbeing
For anyone wishing to sign up for an iDiscover activity, the first step is to register to become part of the iDiscover community. This gives the iDiscover team all the information they need about participants to keep them safe and give them all the support they need.