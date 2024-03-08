New hospital accommodation for families of sick and premature babies is set to make ‘unimaginable’ difference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New accommodation for the families of sick and premature babies at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) is set to make an “unimaginable” difference.

A community fundraising appeal by Northamptonshire Healthcare Charity, which began back in September 2021, raised £100,000 towards the new accommodation block which was officially opened at NGH on Thursday (March 7).

It now has two twin bedrooms with ensuite facilities, called the Bluebell and Poppy Suites, to enable families to stay overnight and be close to their babies at what is an “intensely stressful and worrying time”.

The new accommodation was opened by two-year-old Chloe Crussell, neonatal staff and several families who have been supported by the ward.

This change was needed as more than 400 families with sick and premature babies are supported by the hospital each year – as well as the fact it is part of a regional neonatal network and they often look after babies from across the Midlands.

Chloe is the daughter of Rob and Kate Crussell, from Northampton. Their family raised more than £19,000 for the cause in memory of their son Theo, who sadly died in 2015 after Kate suffered from pre-eclampsia. They have another daughter, Elsie, aged seven.

Chloe also spent five weeks in Gosset Ward after she was born prematurely at 32 weeks in 2021, and Theo was cared for in his short life by staff on the ward.

Following his family’s experiences at the Gosset Ward, Rob was asked just how important it was for them to fundraise towards the new parent accommodation.

“It was really important,” he told the Chronicle & Echo. “When we were there, we lived in Northampton. Leaving Chloe in hospital was really tough but we only lived a couple of miles away.

“We met parents who had to get the train from Nottingham and cycle from the station to the hospital to see their child. The accommodation relieves a huge amount of stress out of the whole situation.”

Tens of thousands of pounds have been raised for local and national charities in memory of Theo by the ‘4Theo’ group and Rob said: “We’re really proud. It was really important to fundraise for Gosset as they were instrumental in giving us time with Theo. We’ll support the ward forever.

Rob and Kate Crussell, with their daughters two-year-old Chloe and seven-year-old Elsie.

“If families have the opportunity to stay there, it will take away a huge amount of stress and worry – and you’re already under a lot.”

Rob described the difference the accommodation will make as “unimaginable” and says the family were “really proud” to be involved in the opening – particularly as they were there every day for four weeks after Chloe was born.

The £100,000 raised by the community appeal, on top of £85,000 in Gosset Ward charity funds, enabled the new accommodation to become a reality for Northampton General Hospital.

Jonathan McGee, chief executive of Northamptonshire Healthcare Charity, wanted to thank those who have supported and contributed to the cause.

“It has been fantastic to see the support and empathy our local community has for families going through the difficulties they face when they have a baby who is premature or acutely ill,” he said.

The building work was carried out last summer and was completed in October 2023, when the facilities began to be used for the first time.