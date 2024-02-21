New day care for older adults opening in Daventry thanks to the public's help

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After sharing that older adults, affectionately referred to as ‘Affinity friends’, currently travel from as far as Silverstone to attend the day centre, the story was shared far and wide with the help of local press and social media.

Not long after putting out the plea, was a suitable venue found in the form of Daventry Town Bowling Club, at Stefen Hill Sports Centre, Western Ave, Daventry NN11 4ST. The service will be running on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday each week from 10:30am – 3:00pm.

Affinity friends will be able to enjoy outings and exercise, quizzes, games and lots of activities to challenge memory, recall and creativity. As well as offering inclusive activities designed to promote physical and mental wellbeing, Affinity friends will enjoy nutritious, two-course lunches and refreshments throughout the day.

Affinity friends ready to enjoy a new Daventry service.

Not ones to wait, the Affinity team already have staff, transport and catering in place and are gearing up to open the service on Monday 4th March.

Fern Overton, Director, Affinity Day Care C.I.C. said:

“The response from the public has been overwhelming. We had so many messages of support and ideas for possible venues. The committee at Daventry Town Bowling Club are so lovely, they’ve welcomed us with open arms.

“I’ve done three assessments already for the Daventry centre and that was just from telling people it’s a possibility. I’m excited to see how that grows now we have a venue secured.”

Daventry Town Bowls Club plays host to the new day centre.

Affinity Day Care C.I.C. first opened its doors in Northampton back in December 2020. The brainchild of Fern Overton, itwas opened originally in response to the closures of day care services for older adults across Northamptonshire.Soon after opening, Affinity added specialist dementia care, catering to individuals with high dependency needs.

In the three years since opening, the organisation has achieved much success, including goingviral on TikTok with theirValentine’s day 2021, celebratingavery special milestone birthday for Affinity friend, Kay, who recently turned 103 years young, and creating the Affinity Olympics, as well as lots of trips out and new experiences.

Fern Overton, Director, Affinity Day Care C.I.C. said:

“We can’t wait to get going with the new location and welcome people who we know desperately want our services.

“The Daventry centre will be just as fun, fresh, active and enjoyable and just as full of love as our Northampton centre, but with an NN11 postcode!”