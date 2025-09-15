New 'calm and private' room to support those experiencing miscarriage opens at Northampton General Hospital

A new room, described as “calm and private”, has opened at Northampton General Hospital (NGH), in the hope it will help support those experiencing a miscarriage.

The new room is located on Spencer Ward at the hospital, which is the ward dedicated to women’s health and gynaecology.

Made possible thanks to donations to the Northamptonshire Health Charity and staff from Spencer Ward who raised more than £7,000, the room will be used to support those experiencing miscarriage, offering a sensitive setting when it is needed most.

According to the charity, the space offers a “calm and private environment” for those facing the loss of a pregnancy.

Matron Jay Briah from Spencer Ward said: “Before this project, we had no specific space to support people going through early pregnancy loss. The room we used was functional, but it felt dark and clinical, not the kind of environment anyone should have to be in at such a distressing time. We wanted to create somewhere calmer and more private, where people could have the time and space they need, surrounded by warmth and compassion.”

A spokesperson from the charity added: “With early pregnancy loss affecting around one in four pregnancies, the need for a more sensitive setting had become clear. Recognising how important it is to have somewhere peaceful and separate from the main ward, staff on Spencer Ward wanted to create a dedicated space where people could be supported with holistic care, dignity and compassion during an incredibly difficult and personal time.”

The room also has access to a private outdoor space and a dedicated shower facility to give people added privacy and comfort during their stay.

Northampton General Hospital Ward Sister Kelly Colledge said: “The loss room is a dedicated space that acknowledges the significance of early losses and helps people cope with the trauma, pain, and isolation by providing compassionate care during a profoundly difficult time.”

Northamptonshire Health Charity is proud to support projects like this that go above and beyond what NHS funding alone can provide, enhancing environments and experiences for patients and staff alike. Find out more about the charity here.