NCT promotes recruitment of residential childcare workers

The East Midlands faces a growing need for dedicated and compassionate individuals to care for children and young people aged 11 – 19 in residential care settings. These children come from diverse backgrounds and have experienced various challenges, and they require a stable, nurturing environment to heal and thrive.

Residential workers holds immense importance in providing vulnerable children with stability, support, and a nurturing environment essential for their well-being and development. These caregivers play a pivotal role in the lives of children who may have experienced trauma, neglect, or abuse, offering them a sense of safety, belonging, and guidance. Beyond meeting their basic needs, residential carers serve as mentors, advocates, and role models, helping children build resilience, self-esteem, and valuable life skills. By fostering positive relationships and creating a therapeutic atmosphere, they enable children to heal from past experiences and thrive emotionally, socially, and academically. The impact of a dedicated residential carer extends far beyond the immediate care provided, it’s an opportunity to make a lasting difference in someone’s life.

All colleagues are offered competitive salaries along with ongoing training and qualifications. Colleagues are also enrolled in the Local Government Pension Scheme and have access to a 24/7 Employee Assistance programme.

We invite anyone interested in learning more about becoming a Residential Childcare Worker to visit the East Midlands Residential Worker website.

Together, we can make a positive impact on the lives of children and young people in our community.