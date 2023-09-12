National Foot Drop Awareness Day - September 22nd, 2023

Watch more videos on Shots!

The event involves free assessments for people with foot drop and are giving people the opportunity to try on a Bioness or Turbomed.

Foot Drop or Drop Foot is the inability to lift the foot and toes properly when walking. It can lead to trips and falls, and a loss of confidence when walking. It is caused by weakness or paralysis of the muscles involved in lifting the front part of the foot.

Foot drop is a sign of an underlying problem rather than a condition itself. Most commonly, it is seen individuals following a Stroke or Head Injury, or who are suffering from a Neurological condition such as Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's, or Guillain-Barre Syndrome. It can also be caused by local nerve damage in the lower leg, a muscle or nerve disorder or occur as a complication of diabetes.

National Foot Drop Society

The National Foot Drop Society (NDSF) was founded in 2018 with the aim of “eliminating unmanaged foot drop” through education to medical professionals and the general public.

A key strategy has been the running of the annual National Foot Drop Awareness Day, during which clinicians and individuals with experience of foot drop share their experiences via social media networks. This year, it is hoped that some private and NHS facilities will hold “live” education events to spread the message that walking problems arising from Foot Drop can be treated or managed. We encourage everyone to post their stories or photographs using #nationalfootdropawarenessday

Foot Drop Assessment in Northampton with PhysioFunction & Blatchford

National Foot Drop Awareness Day 2023

National Foot Drop Awareness Day will be taking place on the 22nd of September 2023. Physiofunction and Blatchford will be holding an event which will be taking place at the Physiofunction clinic in Spratton, Northamptonshire, NN6 8LD. We are encouraging people with foot drop to book a slot and attend the clinic for a free assessment, with a chance to win a Turbomed Brace for FREE! In the assessment, you will have the opportunity to try on a Bioness Functional Electrical Stimulation device or Turbomed Xtern. There are limited spaces available so make sure you secure a slot today to avoid disappointment. Times slots can be booked in between 9am – 3pm. Contact [email protected] for more details.

NFDS MasterClass in the Non-surgical Treatment and Management of Foot Drop

Join this free online event with Jon Graham, Bracken Pluckrose, Dave Buchanan and Dr Tom Balchin. Please click the link to get further details and to book your ticket https://ow.ly/wLxT50PzPsy