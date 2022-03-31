Residents and staff at a Northampton retirement village participated in the National Day of Reflection, remembering those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Richmond Villages, in Grange Park, marked the second-year anniversary of the first lockdown on Wednesday, March 23 by a special tree planting ceremony, a one-minute silence, coffee morning and wellness session at the village spa.

Head gardener Alison Roberts and activities team member Carol Hamilton had the honour of planting a Salix Integra willow in the village’s sensory garden to create a memorial area for residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head Gardener, Alison Roberts, and activities team member, Carol Hamilton, planted a Salix Integra willow in the village’s sensory garden to create a memorial area.

Head of activities at Richmond Villages Northampton, Chris Rayatt, said: “It’s been an especially tough couple of years but, to have a memorial to mark the events of Covid-19 and remind us of all the love and support we gave to one another, means so much to everyone at the village.

"The Day of Reflection lets us recognise all we did to get us through the pandemic. We’re looking forward to seeing the tree grow and gathering on this day for years to come.”

Both staff and residents plan to commemorate the National Day of Reflection by coming together at the new memorial site on a yearly basis. The village has said it will additionally provide regular wellbeing sessions throughout the year to meet the ongoing needs of its staff and residents.

Richmond Villages Northampton offers a range of luxury retirement accommodation from apartments and suites to a residential care home.