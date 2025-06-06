Music therapy supports children at KGH and NGH

For children receiving care at the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire (UHN), a unique therapy is making a profound difference, music therapy.

Thanks to Thomas’s Fund and generous funding from the National Lottery, young patients can now experience the healing power of music every Tuesday on Skylark Ward and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at KGH and with the PlayTeam on the Disney Ward at NGH.

Music therapy, facilitated by Health and Care Professions Council registered therapists like Miranda and Lynn from Thomas’s Fund, provide an outlet for children to express themselves, manage anxiety, and build essential cognitive and social skills.

Through singing, playing instruments, and listening to music, young patients, many of whom are dealing with distressing medical conditions find moments of calm, joy, and control in an environment where they often feel powerless.

Myla Rose and Caiden with the NGH PlayTeam.

Lynn said: “I work with children and young people on the ward who are facing a bit of uncertainty. They might be totally bored, but they might be a bit frightened, and we work with these emotions”.

“At the end of the session, we usually see a difference in the patient and the child or the young person, whether they might be a bit more relaxed or a bit happier.”

The benefits of music therapy are extensive and are tailored to meet each child’s individual needs. It has been shown to reduce anxiety, improve mental health, enhance communication skills, and support cognitive and social development. Beyond emotional and psychological benefits, music therapy also fosters meaningful connections between patients and their caregivers.

Miranda said: “The beauty of music therapy is that it allows children to express themselves without words. Hospital can be an overwhelming place, but through music, we create a space where they can relax, connect, and feel a sense of normalcy.”

Ezra, Myla Rose, Caiden, and Max with Music Therapist Lynn at NGH

Thomas’s Fund, a Northamptonshire-based charity, has been delivering music therapy to children with life-limiting conditions since 2007. The organization works with children who may be unable to attend school or engage in typical daily activities due to their health conditions. Through its partnership with UHN, Thomas’s Fund ensures that children in hospital settings have access to the therapeutic benefits of music.

This initiative would not be possible without the invaluable support of the National Lottery, which has provided three years of funding to sustain the program. Miranda said: “We are incredibly grateful to the National Lottery. Their generosity allows us to continue bringing music therapy to the children who need it most.”

NGH PlayTeam Manager Emma Fee said “Thomas's Fund is such a fantastic service, and we're so grateful that the National Lottery funds weekly music sessions on the children's wards. Music therapy helps our patients explore their emotions. It is particularly beneficial for our patients who are unable to vocalise their needs and emotions, as they have the opportunity to express themselves through music.”

With an array of instruments, from pianos and tambourines to interactive musical toys, music therapy sessions at UHN offer children a safe, creative, and joyful escape from the challenges of their medical journeys. Thanks to this remarkable program, young patients can find comfort, connection, and healing one note at a time.

To see the benefits of music therapy in action see our youtube video. youtu.be/b7sOaY1vXYU?si=3NoBLQeaC9aJYzwe