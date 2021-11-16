Much-loved Long Buckby man died while planning his 50th birthday fundraiser to help others

Kev was loved by everyone who knew him.

Now funds are being raised in memory of Kev Wilson-Kirby, who continued working as a counsellor and helping others while having chemotherapy.

Close friend Natasha Windsor, who works at The Courtyard Cafe in Daventry, said: "Kev was so incredibly positive and I have learnt so much from him through this.

"He was planning a huge 50th birthday party in April, but it wasn't about him, it was going to be a fundraiser for charity."

Kev's husband, Robb,is going ahead with the event in his honour.

Natasha, who said Kev was brave throughout his nine-month battle with brain cancer, added: "Robb is incredible too. He's a carer and is already back at work because he loves his job and wants to get back to helping people."

Kev was a senior counsellor at the University of Northampton. Friends and colleagues say he was the biggest advocate for positive mental health and self care.

"Right until the very end he remained positive and was still giving support to others," added Natasha.

Funds are also being raised to buy a memorial bench to place by the river in Northampton where Kev used to enjoy walking.

Natasha said: "He helped so so many people over the years, we felt it was fitting to do something special to honour him."