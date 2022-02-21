MP Chris Heaton-Harris opens new wing in Northamptonshire village care home

Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris opened the new wing of a care home, that took 15 months to build, in an official ceremony.

The Holly House residential home in Milton Malsor was granted registration for a new wing in Autumn 2021.

Fifteen months later, the care home now has an additional six grand suites - containing 28 beds - more communal lounge and dining areas as well as new hairdressing facilities, medical treatment rooms and a brand new patio area.

The extension was officially opened by MP Chris Heaton-Harris in a ceremony on Friday, February 18.

Spokeswoman for Holly House, Naeha Menon, said: "The extension to the existing lounge has been particularly helpful during the Covid-19 pandemic as residents routinely see and wave to passers by, and in particular love to interact with children as they walk to and from the school.

"This has given the residents the opportunity to remain a part of the village community during the lockdown to minimise feelings of isolation and time away from the loved ones.

"The staff at Holly House are thrilled and excited with the new facilities."

Holly House residential home staff pictured with MP Chris Heaton-Harris

Residents and staff are already benefitting from the new space, according to the care home, with room for more activities while still having the 'homely' atmosphere.

With the reduction in visitation restrictions, the care home will be using the garden and patio areas for outdoor activities and social functions as the months get warmer.

The new areas additionally provide picturesque views of the garden and Milton Malsor village.

Residents were asked what they like about the new wing and facilities at the opening ceremony.

MP Chris Heaton-Harris interacts with staff and residents at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Margaret 'Anne' Sell said: "I think it's wonderful, I like looking out at the garden from here."

Bridget 'Dee' Murray said: "This is my favourite place to sit."

Yvonne Brignell said: "The owners put a bird feeder on the window for me because I love watching birds and they keep coming to the window."

The Holly House residential home came under fire by hospital bosses in 2020 when owner, Madhu Menon, refused to accept hospital patients who had not tested negative for Covid-19 because of the potential risk to residents.