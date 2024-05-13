“Moving more for our mental health” gets backing from gym and fitness provider
Trilogy Active operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Active Play Centre in Northampton as well as Belper Leisure Centre and the Hickory Dickory Active Play Centres in the Midlands.
“Movement is so important for our mental health.” said John Fletcher, the Managing Director of Trilogy Active. “But so many of us struggle to move enough.”
“We know there are many different reasons for this, so this Mental Health Awareness Week we want to help people to find small moments for small movements in their daily routines that can make a big difference.”
While Trilogy Active provides gym, fitness classes, swimming and personal training for the Northampton community it also delivers programmes that anyone can take part in.
“Our popular over 50s activities are a great example of where finding some small movements can make a real difference to someone’s mental health.” John Fletcher continued. “Whether it’s Walking Football, Aquacise or Well Being Walks there is something for everyone.”
“We also recommend, as part of Mental Health Week 2024 the real and tangible benefits of going for a walk in your neighbourhood, putting on your favourite music and dancing around the living room, chair exercises and when you’re watching television. It all counts and it all makes a difference.” he said.
UK Mental Health Awareness Week started in 2001 with an aim to tackle stigma and help people understand and prioritise their and others' mental health.
Research from MIND shows that 1 in 4 people will experience a mental health problem of some kind each year and 1 in 6 report experiencing anxiety or depression in any given week across England.