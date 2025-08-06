Mother with stage four endometriosis launches petition to raise awareness of ‘painful’ condition in schools
Melanie Bull is on a mission to help children understand and spot the signs of endometriosis, which has impacted her life since she started her period at the age of just nine.
Endometriosis is where cells similar to those in the lining of the womb grow in other parts of the body, says the NHS. Symptoms happen when patches of endometriosis break down and bleed during a period but cannot leave the body.
Melanie says she was “dismissed” after struggling with heavy periods throughout her time at school, and explained that on average it takes eight years to be diagnosed with endometriosis in the UK.
Not only has she seen this firsthand with her own experience, but the many online forums she is in with other women and girls. Many of them were also told they simply had bad periods, IBS or it was all in their heads.
“Because so many people are sent away to get on with it, it gets left for so long,” said Melanie from Briar Hill.
“By the time it was taken seriously and something was done about it, I was in my early twenties and had fallen pregnant with my daughter. I’ve had multiple miscarriages since having my daughter and can’t conceive.
“I want secondary schools to talk about the difference between endometriosis and periods, so girls can be diagnosed as young people and it doesn’t affect their whole lives.”
From as little as she can remember, Melanie dreamed of having a massive family and although she feels very lucky to have her daughter, it “crushed her dreams” that she could not have any more children.
“My daughter had two grandchildren and they have filled the void I felt I lost,” said Melanie. “Endometriosis has a huge impact on my life. I struggle to keep plans, I’ve lost friends, I take medication and I’m in pain everyday.
“I’m stage four now and there’s nothing they can do – there’s no cure. I’ve gained lots of weight through different medications and my mental health. I’m going to have weight loss surgery and a hysterectomy as endometriosis is associated with periods.”
Melanie is pleased that her petition has exceeded 500 signatures, with others feeling comfortable to share their experiences online in a supportive way.
“One time I was in hospital in my mid-twenties, a girl in a bed next to me had just turned 16,” said Melanie. “She was told she needed to have her ovaries removed and wouldn’t be able to have children.
“It brought me to tears. That was taken away from her and I’ve seen so many people in that situation. Women struggle with mental health as they can’t cope with the pain or that they’ll never have a family.”
Melanie plans to gain as many signatures as she can before she begins approaching secondary school across Northampton, but is dedicated to making a change.
She concluded: “I wish when I was younger, someone had been my voice to express the impact it has. I want to be their voice and hopefully make a difference.”
