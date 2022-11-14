A prostate cancer testing event was held in Northampton over the weekend supported by a former England and Northamptonshire cricketer.

Around 240 men attended the event at the County Ground in Abington where they each underwent a prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood test. Raised PSA levels may suggest a prostate problem, but not necessarily cancer, according to charity Prostate Cancer UK.

Northamptonshire Prostate Cancer Support Group hosted the event on Saturday (November 12), with the support of former international cricketer, Allan Lamb, as a national screening programme for prostate cancer is not currently run by the NHS. Avery Healthcare also sponsored the event, which meant costs for members of the public were halved.

Allan Lamb (left) supported the testing event in Northampton hosted by Northamptonshire Prostate Cancer Support Group.

Allan said: “We had 240 people come in for the event, which was very good. It was great that County Ground gave us the facility for nothing and the event had a great atmosphere.

“The PSA test is only an indicator, but it does help and it is very good so what we are trying to do now is create awareness so people come forward for a test.

“A lot of people came in because their father’s have it [prostate cancer]. So many people came in who have never been tested, but want to come back next year and people came from outside of Northampton.”

Allan hopes the event will become an annual occurrence and he wants to target testing 500 people next year. He also thanked Avery Healthcare for its “tremendous” sponsorship.

